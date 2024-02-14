PATCH NOTES - 2024-02-14

Prisoners of the Complex don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day (there’s only suffering) so instead of chocolates and flowers we have a patch for you. It addresses bug fixes, weapon balance changes as well as quality of life additions.

This will be the last patch for GTFO in the near future but we will of course fix any urgent matters that may arise. And continue to support the community with activities, sales and more.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Discord Rich Presence lobby size now updates based on lobby permissions.

Updated Achievement Text for "The Voice of Truth" to clarify which Expedition to find the Narrative Log in.

Updated Achievement Text for "Trigger Discipline" to clarify the criteria.

Updated German localization for Achievements "Invincible", "Controlled Response", "Rapid Response", "Mutual Insurance", and "Demolitions Expert" to be clearer.

Removed duplicate Narrative Logs in R7C3 Z162, R7D1 Z198, R7E1 Z442.

Added missing subtitles in R8C1 and R8D1.

Added some missing Subtitle localizations.

Removed the ground blood splatter decal for some enemies.

LEVEL DESIGN CHANGES

Reduced the light saturation and intensity in R1C2, R4C3, and nightmare dimensions.

Corrected some Warden messages in R8E1 Zone 520 and Zone 524.

Updated bridge in R8D1 to allow the corrupted scans to be more visible.

Adjusted R8B4 exit trickle waves.

WEAPON CHANGES

SHELLING NANO Increased starting damage falloff range. Slightly increased damage.

RAPTUS TREFFEN 2 Increased starting damage falloff range.

TR22 HANAWAY Fixed bug where sometimes it would not fully reload.

OMNECO EXP1 Slightly increased ammo.

TECHMAN KLUST 6 Reduced Burst Delay.

KÖNING PR 11 Significantly reduced Shot Delay.

TECHMAN ARBALIST V Slightly increased ammo.

BUCKLAND S870 Slightly increased ammo.



BUG FIXES