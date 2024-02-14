PATCH NOTES - 2024-02-14

Prisoners of the Complex don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day (there’s only suffering) so instead of chocolates and flowers we have a patch for you. It addresses bug fixes, weapon balance changes as well as quality of life additions.
This will be the last patch for GTFO in the near future but we will of course fix any urgent matters that may arise. And continue to support the community with activities, sales and more.
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- Discord Rich Presence lobby size now updates based on lobby permissions.
- Updated Achievement Text for "The Voice of Truth" to clarify which Expedition to find the Narrative Log in.
- Updated Achievement Text for "Trigger Discipline" to clarify the criteria.
- Updated German localization for Achievements "Invincible", "Controlled Response", "Rapid Response", "Mutual Insurance", and "Demolitions Expert" to be clearer.
- Removed duplicate Narrative Logs in R7C3 Z162, R7D1 Z198, R7E1 Z442.
- Added missing subtitles in R8C1 and R8D1.
- Added some missing Subtitle localizations.
- Removed the ground blood splatter decal for some enemies.
LEVEL DESIGN CHANGES
- Reduced the light saturation and intensity in R1C2, R4C3, and nightmare dimensions.
- Corrected some Warden messages in R8E1 Zone 520 and Zone 524.
- Updated bridge in R8D1 to allow the corrupted scans to be more visible.
- Adjusted R8B4 exit trickle waves.
WEAPON CHANGES
-
SHELLING NANO
- Increased starting damage falloff range.
- Slightly increased damage.
-
RAPTUS TREFFEN 2
- Increased starting damage falloff range.
-
TR22 HANAWAY
- Fixed bug where sometimes it would not fully reload.
-
OMNECO EXP1
- Slightly increased ammo.
-
TECHMAN KLUST 6
- Reduced Burst Delay.
-
KÖNING PR 11
- Significantly reduced Shot Delay.
-
TECHMAN ARBALIST V
- Slightly increased ammo.
-
BUCKLAND S870
- Slightly increased ammo.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where the Achievement “Swift” was missing the word “p-mother” in the Russian translation.
- Fixed bug where the Achievement “Controlled Response” was missing the word “Alone” in the Russian translation.
- Fixed bug where the Achievement “Controlled Response” could invalidate if someone tried to join your lobby, even if all slots are locked.
- Fixed bug where the Achievement “Trigger Discipline” would not invalidate if Bots fired their weapons.
- Fixed bug where the Achievement “Work Together” sometimes didn’t reset correctly causing successive attempts to not be valid.
- Fixed bug where switching lobby hosts causes bots to not spawn or spawn without items.
- Fixed bug where sounds would not stop playing when retiring to lobby after restarting from a Checkpoint.
- Fixed bug in R8A2 where you could not read a Narrative Log.
- Fixed bug in R8A2 Zone 69 where a locker spawns slightly below the ground.
- Fixed bug in R8A2 where you could use the EXT_DECR_KEY command before SMI_OVERRIDE.
- Fixed bug in R6D4 where a Narrative Log did not count as being read.
- Fixed bug in R5D1 where two p-mothers could spawn on top of each other.
- Fixed bug in R7D1 where Overload could spawn too many Snatchers.
- Fixed bug in R8D1 where two Big Chargers could spawn on top of each other.
- Fixed bug in R8D1 where the Disinfection Station can too aggressively overtake the nearby Locker interaction.
- Fixed bug in R8B1 where the extraction wave is missing after restarting from a Checkpoint.
- Fixed bug in R8C1 where there was a stuck spot in Zone 370.
- Fixed bug in R8E1 where you could start the Secondary Objective after progressing too far into Main.
- Fixed bug in R8E1 where you could go back from the exit.
- Fixed bug in R8C2 where the Snatcher did not always spawn.
- Fixed bug in R8C2 Zone 267 where a player could get stuck on a protruding pipe.
- Fixed bug in R8D2 caused by interacting with the second Hearsay system in the wrong order.
- Fixed bug in R8D2 where you could climb to a platform players shouldn’t reach.
- Fixed bug where Burst Cannon description incorrectly said 5-round burst instead of 3.
- Fixed bug where Sentries would not damage the Host.
- Fixed bug with Steam/Discord Rich Presence where R2C2 included color tag formatting.
Changed files in this update