Stranded On An Island Playtest update for 8 February 2024

🔥 SOAI V0.7.3 🔥

Added

English Localization 🇺🇸, you can change it from main menu settings window.
Gamepad support in the Settings Menu.
Tactile and gamepad support for choose you character screen
Narrator Italic Text.
Start button support (Esc Key on keyboard) for open in game pause menu
Characters profile sheets.

Improved

Loading Flow and build size.

Fixed

David don't flee in monkey event.
The choice of a similar situation is not clear during David's wake-up.
Game loading freeze after returning to the main menu and starting a new game.
Outline effect for mouse hover on choose your character is not good.
Anne, in one sense, says yes as stated by the character.
The end story text have a bad sentence accord ("Prêtes").
During the "Listen to Nature" option, is the text in the future tense?

Missing

Credits

Issues

The Navigation make agent exceed the destination
Some text are not perfectly synchronized with the action.
RPG Text Scale is too small on Android.
Some texts in the monkey event are not gendered or pluralized correctly
Ambiance continue after stop ambiance and returning to main menu.

