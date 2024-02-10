 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 10 February 2024

Lunar New Year event has started!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Event]

  • Lunar(Chinese New Year) Event has been added to the game.
  • Event start date 09.02.2024 23:59 Server-Time
  • Event end date 24.02.2024 23:59 Server-Time
  • 20% Extra EXP and 10% Extra Gold valid throughout the event!

[General]

  • If a connection to the server cannot be established, a notification message will appear on the screen.
  • Now, when you receive a Raid request, you will be able to see which raid it is.
  • Now, when an item is sold in your market, you will be able to see which item is sold in the message box.
  • A text that showing which server and channel we are on has been added to the menu panel.
  • You can now see descriptions of items in the crafting window.
  • Minor UI adjustments were made.
  • Sudden War rewards have been increased.

[Language]

  • Russian language support has been added to the game.
  • Fixed the issue where the game language was not saved for next sessions.

[System]

  • The market offer system has been added to the game. Now you can offer items and golds in the player markets.
  • If the mount slot in your skill bar is empty on mobile, it will automatically be placed to the mount slot.
  • You can now plant seeds in your entire field from a single seed slot.
  • Camera zoom lock has been added to the settings section on mobile devices.
  • Dash ability has been replaced with the left-shift key by default. A settings box has been added to the game settings window so you can change it back.
    If you wish, you can change the Left-Shift key from the control settings.
  • The key to release the selected target has been transferred from the Left-Shift key to the CTRL key by default.

[Dungeon]

  • Sky Tower map is now easy to complete.
  • Improved the visual quality of the tooltip image in the Fairy Tale dungeon.
  • Added an indicator that shows progress when you move on the correct squares in the puzzle room in the Fairy Tale dungeon.

[Quest]

  • The experience rate given by the Memory Card quest has been increased.

[Pet Racing]

  • Fixed collider bugs that caused you to go off the map in the pet racing.
  • Online Pet Race start time increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

[Drop Rate]

  • Antique Book Chest will now give you a skill book based on your class with a 100% chance.
  • Antique Book Chest can now be obtained from Mystery Boxes.
  • Antique Book Chest drop rates have been increased 3x times.

[Items]

  • Lucky Pieces and Lucky Stone were added to the game.
  • You can drop Lucky Pieces from all monsters.
  • You can obtain Lucky Stones by crafting Lucky Pieces.
  • You can also obtain Lucky Pieces and Lucky Stones from Mystery Boxes.
  • You can increase your luck rate when upgrading items with Lucky Pieces and Stones.

[Ranked Arena]

  • Life and skill cooldowns will be renewed at the beginning of each round in Ranked Arena.

[Raid]

  • Team search time has been increased because there are players who cannot reach to the raid on time.

[AC Shop]

  • Chinese Lucky Box has been added to AC Shop for limited-time. It may contain a Mythical Lunaris mount and a LUNARIS name tag with low probability.
  • Chinese Lunar costumes have been added to the AC Shop for limited-time.
  • Froggy Rainsuit costumes have been removed from the AC Shop.

