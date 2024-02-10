Lunar New Year event has started!

[Event]
- Lunar(Chinese New Year) Event has been added to the game.
- Event start date 09.02.2024 23:59 Server-Time
- Event end date 24.02.2024 23:59 Server-Time
- 20% Extra EXP and 10% Extra Gold valid throughout the event!
[General]
- If a connection to the server cannot be established, a notification message will appear on the screen.
- Now, when you receive a Raid request, you will be able to see which raid it is.
- Now, when an item is sold in your market, you will be able to see which item is sold in the message box.
- A text that showing which server and channel we are on has been added to the menu panel.
- You can now see descriptions of items in the crafting window.
- Minor UI adjustments were made.
- Sudden War rewards have been increased.
[Language]
- Russian language support has been added to the game.
- Fixed the issue where the game language was not saved for next sessions.
[System]
- The market offer system has been added to the game. Now you can offer items and golds in the player markets.
- If the mount slot in your skill bar is empty on mobile, it will automatically be placed to the mount slot.
- You can now plant seeds in your entire field from a single seed slot.
- Camera zoom lock has been added to the settings section on mobile devices.
- Dash ability has been replaced with the left-shift key by default. A settings box has been added to the game settings window so you can change it back.
If you wish, you can change the Left-Shift key from the control settings.
- The key to release the selected target has been transferred from the Left-Shift key to the CTRL key by default.
[Dungeon]
- Sky Tower map is now easy to complete.
- Improved the visual quality of the tooltip image in the Fairy Tale dungeon.
- Added an indicator that shows progress when you move on the correct squares in the puzzle room in the Fairy Tale dungeon.
[Quest]
- The experience rate given by the Memory Card quest has been increased.
[Pet Racing]
- Fixed collider bugs that caused you to go off the map in the pet racing.
- Online Pet Race start time increased from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.
[Drop Rate]
- Antique Book Chest will now give you a skill book based on your class with a 100% chance.
- Antique Book Chest can now be obtained from Mystery Boxes.
- Antique Book Chest drop rates have been increased 3x times.
[Items]
- Lucky Pieces and Lucky Stone were added to the game.
- You can drop Lucky Pieces from all monsters.
- You can obtain Lucky Stones by crafting Lucky Pieces.
- You can also obtain Lucky Pieces and Lucky Stones from Mystery Boxes.
- You can increase your luck rate when upgrading items with Lucky Pieces and Stones.
[Ranked Arena]
- Life and skill cooldowns will be renewed at the beginning of each round in Ranked Arena.
[Raid]
- Team search time has been increased because there are players who cannot reach to the raid on time.
[AC Shop]
- Chinese Lucky Box has been added to AC Shop for limited-time. It may contain a Mythical Lunaris mount and a LUNARIS name tag with low probability.
- Chinese Lunar costumes have been added to the AC Shop for limited-time.
- Froggy Rainsuit costumes have been removed from the AC Shop.
