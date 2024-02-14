 Skip to content

Iragon update for 14 February 2024

The Adventure Begins: Iragon Launches on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 13404758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Gamers,

We are thrilled to announce that Iragon is officially launching on Steam this February 14th! Iragon is not just any game; it's an experience, meticulously crafted with love, passion, and a dedication to storytelling and immersive gameplay. Explore breathtaking landscapes, encounter a rich cast of characters, and make choices that shape your path through this enchanting world.

On this Valentine's Day, fall in love with a world of fantasy, action, and desire. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm throughout the development process. It's been a journey we've cherished, and we're excited to finally share it with you.

See you in the game,
Repulse Team

