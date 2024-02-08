 Skip to content

Hex Racer update for 8 February 2024

1.0.2 - Update

Build 13404752

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a changelog ingame.
  • Added a pause menu to every game mode, open using start on controller or ESC on keyboard.
  • Added increased time factor in story mode if you run out of fuel or have 0 hull.
  • Added a restart season menu, to restart current season, or restart from the beginning of story mode.
  • Fixed a grammer error in season 4 race 5 dialogue.
  • Fixed repeating audio in season 3 race 8.
  • Fixed issue with toggling speedo type in story mode.
  • Fixed skip dialogue button in story mode, not showing if you have already seen the dialogue before.
  • Fixed an issue that showed an empty new ship slot when completing story mode.
  • Fixed an issue that tried to start season 6 when completing story mode, it will now just take you to the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed you to take damage from asteroids before the race started.
  • Fixed an issue that wouldnt select a new ship for new season using the enter key.
  • Fixed an issue that stop you clicking race/main menu with the mouse in the story league table scene.
  • Fixed the skip announcer button not showing keyboard keybind.
  • Fixed the issue of restarting season 5 after completing story mode, it will now return to season 1.
  • Changed the shield power up to stop you taking damage from asteroids while active.
  • Chagned the developer score on the monthly leaderboard to include DEV - and be green to highlight the developer.
  • Changed the game to save when Robo Chuckles starts to introduce the next race in story mode.

Changed files in this update

