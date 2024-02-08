New Update!

Brave Dwarves, we're thrilled to announce the rollout of our latest update for Reign of Dwarf, which brings with it a slew of optimizations, fixes, and the groundwork for exciting future features. Here's what you can expect:

Optimizations & Fixes:

Memory Usage Reduction: We've removed unnecessary floor impostors, significantly reducing memory usage by nearly 1GB, leading to smoother gameplay.

Texture & Model Optimization: RoD folders have been optimized to 2K with Mitchell Crunch compression, improving overall game performance.

Impostor Optimization: Removed AmplifyImpostor scripts from tower floors for enhanced optimization.

Facial Features Fix: Facial expressions on ragdolls are now more immersive, with improved culling for facial features.

Material & Asset Cleanup: Duplicate materials and textures from various asset packs have been removed, streamlining game resources.

LOD Improvements: LOD settings for various assets have been fine-tuned, ensuring a balance between visual quality and performance.

Host Feature Work in Progress: We've started laying the groundwork for a host feature to enhance server management capabilities. Note: This feature is currently in development and not yet available.

New Features & Changes:

Host Menu Base: Introduced foundational work for a new host menu, set to improve server hosting capabilities in future updates. Note: This feature is a work in progress and not yet available.

Cloth Physics: Physics settings have been implemented for all haircuts, adding more life and realism to character movements.

RCON Enhancements: RCON commands handling has been improved, addressing server management issues for a smoother operation.

Scene Tools Project: Initiated a project focused on scene tools, aimed at enhancing development capabilities and game customizations.

Upcoming Projectile Types:

Different Projectile Types with Weapons: Looking ahead, we're excited about introducing various projectile types for weapons, offering new combat strategies and tactics. Note: This feature is in development and will not be included in this update.

A Call to Our Community:

Your adventures, battles, and stories of valor in Reign of Dwarf inspire us daily. If you're enjoying your journey with us, we'd be honored if you shared your experiences with a positive review or feedback. Your support and constructive criticism are vital to our growth and improvement.

The world of Reign of Dwarf is vast and full of mystery, and it's your bravery that illuminates our path. Stay bold, Dwarves, our shared adventure is far from over!

— The Reign of Dwarf Team