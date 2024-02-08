 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 8 February 2024

Campaign editor update - February 8th 2024

Campaign editor update - February 8th 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I am thrilled to announce the release of my latest game update, which not only brings a host of enhancements and fixes but also introduces an exciting new feature that I've been working on for a while: the Campaign Editor. This powerful tool is designed to unleash your creativity, allowing you to craft the medieval campaigns of your dreams. I will upload a guide soon detailing the basics of using the campaign editor and sharing your campaign.

The main features of this update are:

  • Campaign Editor: Now you can create your own custom campaigns!
  • Steam Workshop Support: Share your custom campaigns easily with others via the Steam Workshop.
  • Workshop File Updates: Update existing files directly, making it simpler to improve your campaigns based on feedback or new ideas.
  • Skin Color Support: All units now have skin color customization options.
  • New Landscapes: Fight across desert valleys, gravel deserts, and mountainous terrains.
  • Unit Size Variation: All recruited units will now have a slightly different amount of units, making the battles feel more realistic.
  • UI Improvements: Increased visibility for various battle UI elements and added army size numbers at the start of battles.
  • Settlement Interface Enhancements: New details about total garrison size and ready garrison size now included.

I've also made several fixes and improvements across the board to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Your feedback has been invaluable, and I am excited to see what you'll create and share with the new Campaign Editor.

Thank you for your continued support!

If you run into any issues/crashes or have suggestions, always feel free to let me know!

Full Changelog:

  • Add Campaign editor
  • Add steamworkshop support for custom campaigns
  • Add file updates for workshop files: if you are working on a file you have already uploaded you will update the current files
  • Add skin color support for all units
  • Add desert valley landscape
  • Add gravel desert landscape
  • Add mountains landscape
  • Add variation in unit sizes
  • Add sand particles to formations in desert battles
  • Remove Frisian heavy riders
  • Increase visiblity of various battle UI elements
  • Improve performance on campaign maps
  • Add army size numbers to start of battle
  • Add total garrison size and ready garrison size to settlement interface
  • Add grid to factions in campaign menu
  • Add grid to factions in campaign list
  • Add background to battle button prompts
  • Refactor campaign save files
  • Add mountains landscape slot for settlements
  • Add desert landscape slot for settlements
  • Add new building trees
  • Add more variety to feudal unit models
  • Add middle 13th century crusader knight unit for custom factions
  • Increase visibility of controls when moving formations
  • Improve look of start siege prompt
  • Add open coif chainmail variation for custom officers
  • Add historical scabbard and scabbard belt for swords
  • Add long surcoat variation for custom officers
  • Add option to invert mouse Y axis
  • Tweak text shadows on interface
  • Remove siege destruction option from menu
  • Tweak siege voice commands
  • Improve ministerial color masks
  • Fix unit possession logic
  • Fix faction leader unit logic for custom factions and campaigns
  • Fix campaign camera movement alignment
  • Fix enemy officer portraits having player heraldry
  • Fix flag owner text color for custom factions
  • Fix settlement flag not updating correctly after hiring units
  • Fix formations showing wrong amount of units in interface
  • Fix possessed unit heraldry
  • Fix scabbard physics
  • Fix ministerial torch unit using old model
  • Fix game crashing when custom factions uses emblem or heraldry background that is deleted
  • Fix negative resource income values on hardest campaign difficulty

Changed files in this update

