Campaign editor update - February 8th 2024

Hello everyone,

I am thrilled to announce the release of my latest game update, which not only brings a host of enhancements and fixes but also introduces an exciting new feature that I've been working on for a while: the Campaign Editor. This powerful tool is designed to unleash your creativity, allowing you to craft the medieval campaigns of your dreams. I will upload a guide soon detailing the basics of using the campaign editor and sharing your campaign.

The main features of this update are:

Campaign Editor: Now you can create your own custom campaigns!

Now you can create your own custom campaigns! Steam Workshop Support: Share your custom campaigns easily with others via the Steam Workshop.

Share your custom campaigns easily with others via the Steam Workshop. Workshop File Updates: Update existing files directly, making it simpler to improve your campaigns based on feedback or new ideas.

Update existing files directly, making it simpler to improve your campaigns based on feedback or new ideas. Skin Color Support: All units now have skin color customization options.

All units now have skin color customization options. New Landscapes: Fight across desert valleys, gravel deserts, and mountainous terrains.

Fight across desert valleys, gravel deserts, and mountainous terrains. Unit Size Variation: All recruited units will now have a slightly different amount of units, making the battles feel more realistic.

All recruited units will now have a slightly different amount of units, making the battles feel more realistic. UI Improvements: Increased visibility for various battle UI elements and added army size numbers at the start of battles.

Increased visibility for various battle UI elements and added army size numbers at the start of battles. Settlement Interface Enhancements: New details about total garrison size and ready garrison size now included.

I've also made several fixes and improvements across the board to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Your feedback has been invaluable, and I am excited to see what you'll create and share with the new Campaign Editor.

Thank you for your continued support!

If you run into any issues/crashes or have suggestions, always feel free to let me know!

Full Changelog: