Legendary Tales update for 8 February 2024

Announcement of Legendary Tales 1.0 release

Hello, my old friends and supporters!

Thank you for long-time 2 years Early Access support.
We couldn't come this far without you. Thank you

and...

Time to make your own Legendary Tales.

WIth all the love from bottom of my heart,

BJ

Why are you still reading this?
Go, Enjoy 1.0 releases!

Btw, next week there will be Original Sound Track with $20
If you want to support us, you can buy them.
Or just enjoy on our official YouTube channel here :

[Patch Note]

Tons, you will find out in the game.

Visit our DIscord for find VR friends :

https://discord.gg/urbanwolfgames

