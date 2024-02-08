First Update!

A few weeks after releasing the Crumblings into the wild, we have made a few changes and fixes with this update. Most importantly, this update comes with thumbstick locomotion and some quality-of-life improvements.

New

Thumbstick locomotion. You can configure step-wise and continuous in the menu.

Skip mini games.

Stars for your performance when beating a boss.

Changes

Spiky balls now have way cooler movement. You can swing them at your foes by moving around.

'Missing Page' text in comics is now localized.

Fixes

The spiky ball doesn't deal infinite damage anymore when it has the burn-upgrade (whoopsie).

Fixed some toys in the store that couldn't be grabbed.

Narrator slider shows correct volume.

Controller vibration targets whatever hand you are wielding the Crumbling with.

Hands disappear when closing the in-game menu using the menu button.

Scale setting is now saved.

Confident & Berserk collectible aura sound stops again and isn't as loud.

Shaman projectile totems aim at the Golem heart.

No comic page popping up after defeating a boss a second time.

What's next?!

We are currently working on multiple things in parallel. More Crumblings and theme worlds are in the making. So stay tuned!





Join the Community

If you want to participate and suggest cool new content & features, chat with us on Discord https://discord.gg/k3PPEQ54W6