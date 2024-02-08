- Input system rethought to be easier to handle
- Fixed an issue where you could get Out Of Bounds
- Added achievements to the game
- Added soundtrack as paid DLC
In The Shadows update for 8 February 2024
In The Shadows 1.1 - Fixes and more
