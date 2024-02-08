 Skip to content

In The Shadows update for 8 February 2024

In The Shadows 1.1 - Fixes and more

Build 13404493

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Input system rethought to be easier to handle
  • Fixed an issue where you could get Out Of Bounds
  • Added achievements to the game
  • Added soundtrack as paid DLC

