 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldritchvania update for 9 February 2024

Play Eldritchvania Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13404450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is it. After 5 long years of development, this passion project of ours is done!

So prepare yourselves for a journey into the dilapidated ruins, of despicable monsters and intricate puzzles.

We hope you enjoy!

Anton & Nathan

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link