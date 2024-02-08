Color Escape 5.0 is out now!

Color Escape v5.0 is out!

Linked to the upcoming release of the "Love Levels", the first DLC for the game that will add a lot of new gameplay mechanisms, a new version of the game is available to download. Mainly technical, it makes adding new levels easier for me, but also for you if you want to make some using the Godot Engine (feel free to ask more infos). There is also a huge improvement on the drag'n'drop that is now both smoother and more precise (blocks do not try to reach the center of your mouse anymore).

If you missed some levels, that's a good time to go back to the game and its secrets.

Release Notes

[TECH] Possibility to add pre-formatted .pck files to add levels

Possibility to add pre-formatted .pck files to add levels [GAME] Improved Drag'n'Drop



See you on February 14th for the DLC release,



Le DoubleSept