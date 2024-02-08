 Skip to content

Slimesventure: Your Destination update for 8 February 2024

Update 1.6 - Released

Update 1.6 - Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Slimesventure Friends!
The beach update is here and brings the summer earlier back!

Patch Notes Update 1.6 - Beach:

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Many graphical bugs, such as double shadows, terrain overlaps or incorrectly placed assets
  • Hill_plains Fountain missing collision - added
  • Wrong layer of the water bucket - hills and plains - updated
  • collision of Understand attachment to the energy shop - updated
  • collision to Candle - Neutral Town - added
  • collision to Barrels - Neutral Town - added
  • Town hall entrance collision - updated
  • Townhall Wall Texture Bug - Updated
  • Stonemason Eric Collision - added
  • Hay collision - updated
  • Bonfire outside shadow layer - updated
  • Beach campfire under cauldron - updated
  • Mine cooking place flame and seat collision - updated
  • Blacksmith Shadows - updated
  • Small Spike Stone collision - added
  • Log stack collision - updated
  • Restaurant item flash - updated
  • Beach cook sign - updated
  • Wizard Conversation Box - updated
  • Beach huts - darker wood stripes - updated

General changes

  • Oliver got normal talk - added
  • Map updated to reflect new changes - updated
  • Menu updated to beach style - updated
  • Enter other parts, without personal id - fixed

Beach additions

  • New character: News reporter Charls - added
  • Drink shop in beach bar - added
  • Lighthouse with cliff - added
  • Beachbar + Drink Shop - added

Decorations

  • New grass type - added
  • Beach Towels - added
  • Volleyball court - added
  • Sandbags - added
  • Bottles - added
  • Boat dock - added

Thanks as always to all people, who play Slimesventure: Your Destination!

Continue enjoying,
Leon

