Update 1.6 - Released

Hello Slimesventure Friends!
The beach update is here and brings the summer earlier back!
Patch Notes Update 1.6 - Beach:
Bug fixes and improvements
- Many graphical bugs, such as double shadows, terrain overlaps or incorrectly placed assets
- Hill_plains Fountain missing collision - added
- Wrong layer of the water bucket - hills and plains - updated
- collision of Understand attachment to the energy shop - updated
- collision to Candle - Neutral Town - added
- collision to Barrels - Neutral Town - added
- Town hall entrance collision - updated
- Townhall Wall Texture Bug - Updated
- Stonemason Eric Collision - added
- Hay collision - updated
- Bonfire outside shadow layer - updated
- Beach campfire under cauldron - updated
- Mine cooking place flame and seat collision - updated
- Blacksmith Shadows - updated
- Small Spike Stone collision - added
- Log stack collision - updated
- Restaurant item flash - updated
- Beach cook sign - updated
- Wizard Conversation Box - updated
- Beach huts - darker wood stripes - updated
General changes
- Oliver got normal talk - added
- Map updated to reflect new changes - updated
- Menu updated to beach style - updated
- Enter other parts, without personal id - fixed
Beach additions
- New character: News reporter Charls - added
- Drink shop in beach bar - added
- Lighthouse with cliff - added
- Beachbar + Drink Shop - added
Decorations
- New grass type - added
- Beach Towels - added
- Volleyball court - added
- Sandbags - added
- Bottles - added
- Boat dock - added
Thanks as always to all people, who play Slimesventure: Your Destination!
Continue enjoying,
Leon
