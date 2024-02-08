Update 1.6 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 13404389 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello Slimesventure Friends!

The beach update is here and brings the summer earlier back!

Bug fixes and improvements

Many graphical bugs, such as double shadows, terrain overlaps or incorrectly placed assets

Hill_plains Fountain missing collision - added

Wrong layer of the water bucket - hills and plains - updated

collision of Understand attachment to the energy shop - updated

collision to Candle - Neutral Town - added

collision to Barrels - Neutral Town - added

Town hall entrance collision - updated

Townhall Wall Texture Bug - Updated

Stonemason Eric Collision - added

Hay collision - updated

Bonfire outside shadow layer - updated

Beach campfire under cauldron - updated

Mine cooking place flame and seat collision - updated

Blacksmith Shadows - updated

Small Spike Stone collision - added

Log stack collision - updated

Restaurant item flash - updated

Beach cook sign - updated

Wizard Conversation Box - updated

Beach huts - darker wood stripes - updated

General changes

Oliver got normal talk - added

Map updated to reflect new changes - updated

Menu updated to beach style - updated

Enter other parts, without personal id - fixed

Beach additions

New character: News reporter Charls - added

Drink shop in beach bar - added

Lighthouse with cliff - added

Beachbar + Drink Shop - added

Decorations

New grass type - added

Beach Towels - added

Volleyball court - added

Sandbags - added

Bottles - added

Boat dock - added

Thanks as always to all people, who play Slimesventure: Your Destination!

Continue enjoying,

Leon