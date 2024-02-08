 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 8 February 2024

v1.11.1 Hotfix

v1.11.1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Galactic Survivalists!
We have some fixes ready we would like to put out with more to come soon.

As always, please report any bugs here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

If you would like to give any constructive feedback:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/

Thanks.

Fixes:

  • Custom AssetBundles from the "ShardData" Folder do not work anymore
  • Fixed an issue when exiting to main menu while battle music was still playing
  • Fixed a crash that happened when opening the Control panel > stats window on some vessels in the Dark Faction scenario

