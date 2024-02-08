v1.11.1 Hotfix

Hello Galactic Survivalists!
We have some fixes ready we would like to put out with more to come soon.
As always, please report any bugs here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
If you would like to give any constructive feedback:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/
Thanks.
Fixes:
- Custom AssetBundles from the "ShardData" Folder do not work anymore
- Fixed an issue when exiting to main menu while battle music was still playing
- Fixed a crash that happened when opening the Control panel > stats window on some vessels in the Dark Faction scenario
Changed files in this update