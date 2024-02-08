The Lunar Union Festival begins!

**
Hello there, Castaways! 🏝️
**
Get ready to welcome in the Lunar New Year with the enchanting Lunar Union Festival! 🌟 Update your game now and witness Ikonei Island transform into a celebration of unity, joy, and unfrogettable adventures with your fellow explorers.
At this event, take part in themed quests to uncover unique clothing and decorations to fill your homestead with the feeling of togetherness. Collect special decorations infused with the essence of the festival, turning every corner into a radiant display.
There's no better way to embrace the joy of the Lunar Union Festival than by celebrating together with friends! Play with them for FREE with the Friends' Pass, and team up for Lunar Co-op Quests, craft festive items side by side, and revel in the joyous group celebrations that define the season and make lasting memories together.
Get ready for an adventure that transcends the ordinary, where friendships are forged, and memories are made under the radiance of the moon. 🌙✨ Happy Lunar New Year, and may the Lunar Union Festival bring prosperity and joy to Ikonei Island! 🌙✨
🛠️ Patch Notes
🌙 The Lunar Union Festival Has Begun on Ikonei Island!
- Come celebrate the Lunar Union Festival with us and collect exclusive items!
- A Lunar Spirit will appear in the Hamlet during the Lunar Union event. It will give a quest that will reward you with Ribbits and beautiful rewards - such as decorations and clothing!
- Red envelopes have been scattered around the island. Track them down to receive unique items that are available for a limited time only!
- Multiple new items and recipes will be available in the different Shops during the Lunar Event.
💬 Languages
- Added Chinese (Traditional) to the game
- Added Bahasa Indonesian to the game
- Typos fixed in multiple languages
👓 Visuals
- The water shader has been updated to support ripples
🖌️ Art & Animation
- Added Quadragon Amri Spirit for Lunar New Year
- Added new animations for HUD Popup Menus
- Added Lunar New Year placeable animations
⚔️ Combat
- Updated the timing of weapon attacks
🖥️ GUI
- Created item counter for quests
- Added FAQ button in the start menu
🎶 Audio
- New sound effects have been added to the Lunar Union assets and animations
🐛 Bug Fixes
- The Hoe will no longer be destroyed while being used when its last charge is used
- Pirates sometimes dance when they shouldn't and vice versa fixed
- Hearts are now shown when possessing companions
- Fixed a bug where attacks don’t react to player input
- Fixed the areas where Longhorn could get stuck
- Grabbing Ribbits in reach mode is now handled correctly
🔎 Bug Fixes In The Works Or In QA
- There is no visible GUI for "Rotate object". Please check the keybindings in settings to see what button is bound for “Rotate object”
- All friends are shown online
- In multiplayer for clients: Sometimes the Companion mood is shown as negative but if you listen to it - it's happy. Send it back home and summon the Companion again - will fix
- Achievements and region/construction counters not working properly
- Nodes, scrap piles, etc. respawning
- Cave/Tree House icon being displayed incorrectly
- Becoming invisible after attempting to bond
- Getting stuck at certain points of the game after a crash
- Friends not being able to pick up items or plant
🙇 Known Issues That We Have Not Had Time Or Capacity To Look At Yet
- Game not starting (running on Steam but not showing up in the task manager, or due to fatal errors)
- Friends’ Pass not working with shared libraries
- Items not showing in chests on multiplayer
💙 Join Our Discord Island
Join our community on Discord! We've got contests, and channels where you can share feedback, report bugs, get help with the game, and find friends to play with. As well as the magnanimous presence of your favorite Frogboy!
Don't froget to share the magic Ikonei Island's Friends' Pass with other castaways:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/
We'll croak you on the island! 🐸
Snowcastle Games
Changed depots in autobuild-shipping branch