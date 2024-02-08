The Lunar Union Festival begins!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there, Castaways! 🏝️

Get ready to welcome in the Lunar New Year with the enchanting Lunar Union Festival! 🌟 Update your game now and witness Ikonei Island transform into a celebration of unity, joy, and unfrogettable adventures with your fellow explorers.

At this event, take part in themed quests to uncover unique clothing and decorations to fill your homestead with the feeling of togetherness. Collect special decorations infused with the essence of the festival, turning every corner into a radiant display.

There's no better way to embrace the joy of the Lunar Union Festival than by celebrating together with friends! Play with them for FREE with the Friends' Pass, and team up for Lunar Co-op Quests, craft festive items side by side, and revel in the joyous group celebrations that define the season and make lasting memories together.

Get ready for an adventure that transcends the ordinary, where friendships are forged, and memories are made under the radiance of the moon. 🌙✨ Happy Lunar New Year, and may the Lunar Union Festival bring prosperity and joy to Ikonei Island! 🌙✨

🛠️ Patch Notes

🌙 The Lunar Union Festival Has Begun on Ikonei Island!

Come celebrate the Lunar Union Festival with us and collect exclusive items!

A Lunar Spirit will appear in the Hamlet during the Lunar Union event. It will give a quest that will reward you with Ribbits and beautiful rewards - such as decorations and clothing!

Red envelopes have been scattered around the island. Track them down to receive unique items that are available for a limited time only!

Multiple new items and recipes will be available in the different Shops during the Lunar Event.

💬 Languages

Added Chinese (Traditional) to the game

Added Bahasa Indonesian to the game

Typos fixed in multiple languages

👓 Visuals

The water shader has been updated to support ripples

🖌️ Art & Animation

Added Quadragon Amri Spirit for Lunar New Year

Added new animations for HUD Popup Menus

Added Lunar New Year placeable animations

⚔️ Combat

Updated the timing of weapon attacks

🖥️ GUI

Created item counter for quests

Added FAQ button in the start menu

🎶 Audio

New sound effects have been added to the Lunar Union assets and animations

🐛 Bug Fixes

The Hoe will no longer be destroyed while being used when its last charge is used

Pirates sometimes dance when they shouldn't and vice versa fixed

Hearts are now shown when possessing companions

Fixed a bug where attacks don’t react to player input

Fixed the areas where Longhorn could get stuck

Grabbing Ribbits in reach mode is now handled correctly

🔎 Bug Fixes In The Works Or In QA

There is no visible GUI for "Rotate object". Please check the keybindings in settings to see what button is bound for “Rotate object”

All friends are shown online

In multiplayer for clients: Sometimes the Companion mood is shown as negative but if you listen to it - it's happy. Send it back home and summon the Companion again - will fix

Achievements and region/construction counters not working properly

Nodes, scrap piles, etc. respawning

Cave/Tree House icon being displayed incorrectly

Becoming invisible after attempting to bond

Getting stuck at certain points of the game after a crash

Friends not being able to pick up items or plant

🙇 Known Issues That We Have Not Had Time Or Capacity To Look At Yet

Game not starting (running on Steam but not showing up in the task manager, or due to fatal errors)

Friends’ Pass not working with shared libraries

Items not showing in chests on multiplayer

