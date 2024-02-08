 Skip to content

Hokkaido Game update for 8 February 2024

Ver2.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13404262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that continuous evolution are caused at game start if certain operations were performed in Survivor's mode.
  • The movement of prefectures is now stopped when the menu is opened. It will fix bug that no evolution is caused while game menu.

