Cats Hidden in Georgia Now Available!

Welcome to the Dark Souls of Hidden Cat games! :D

Your eyes will bleed trying to find the last cat haha

Consider this entry in the series very much experimental. About a year ago, I asked my artist which country she wanted to draw, and she chose the often-overlooked Georgia. She was so excited about it that she asked if she could make the map larger because she couldn't possibly fit everything she wanted to draw in the standard size of the other game.

And oh boy, making the map larger, she did. FOUR TIMES LARGER. But we still only hid 100 cats in there, which makes it much more difficult than the other games in the series.

But fear not, it might be more difficult, but you also have much more to look at. There are tons of tiny details. I still discover new ones every now and then.

Best of luck out there.

Patrick

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2485180/Cats_Hidden_in_Georgia/