DeadOS update for 8 February 2024

Version 0.20.3 is now live!

8 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got more Steam achievements and bug fixes for you this week!

One is another tutorial-type achievement which hopes to teach players about the placing of beacons to lure zombies to certain areas.

The other is the beginning of adding some achievements that are more crafted to show players the kind of outcomes a simulation can have, such as military wiping out all human life, infected or otherwise.

I also have fixed a crash bug this week where the game would crash after assigning civilians the cop role, changing them back to civilians and then starting the simulation.

Thanks for playing and see you next update!

