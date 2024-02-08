Development Branch update - v0.9.021.m017

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've just updated a new version (v0.9.021.m017) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This is a first version for the Procedural Update. This is still a work in progress and there's still bugs to iron out.

Warning : We changed the save file format, meaning the save file used in the beta branch won't be compatible with the main branch for a while. If you save a game in the beta branch, you won't be able to open it in the main branch until the main branch is updated (in a few weeks). Remember to backup your saves.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs. And for players using controllers, let us know what you think!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v v0.9.021.m017 - Temporary changelog :

New portals and procedural wrecks :

A new "long range wreck detector" machine is available, allowing you to open portals to new locations of the map

Those locations have multiple variations. In it, you'll find one or more procedurally generated wrecks

Those wrecks contains special loot that can be found only there

Each location requires quartz to open a portal, have differents rarity and difficulty levels

The portal will only stay open for a certain amount of time, after what it will close

If you do not go back in the portal before it close, you'll lose the content of your inventory

New items :

Flares allowing to illuminate a small area in dark places (Found only in procedural wrecks)

New colored quartz required to open the rarer portals (Found only in procedural wrecks)

Optimizations :

Greatly improve overall controller support

Improve collisions on a lot of big rocky elements

Performances :

Upgrade the unity engine to increase stability & Performances

Add new culling system to avoid rendering base elements that are behind big mountains

Add new LOD levels on Foundations, Plain Walls & Windows Walls

Improve performances of butterflies animations

Reduce multiplicator of fuses (heat / pressure / plants / oxygen) :

We feel fuses were over powered, reducing the interest of the late game, making it too easy and not enjoyable

With the new addition of procedural wrecks, the chance to get more fuses will increase the balance of this system nicely

Fuses are still really powerfull, and used wiselly can add be of a tremendous help

We believe it's the best decision for the balance of the game and the overall fun

Misc. :

Add obsidian to the teleporter recipe

Change some recipes and balancing

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games