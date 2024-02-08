1.3.1: New weapons, new animations and Xbox version coming this month and more!

Hi everyone,

First of all, here are the latest changes to Easy Red 2:

Recent changes

New features:

•Added M9A1 Bazooka.

•Added carcano M91.

•Added carcano Cavalry.

•Added Type 97 Chi-Ha tank.

•Reworked Type 97 Chi-Ha Kai tank.

•Reworked Mitsubish AM6 Zero + added White camo variant.

•Reworked HBT Uniforms.

•Reworked Ranger uniforms.

•Added various new US helmets.

•Added Dragon's teeth prop.

•Added Join/Invite friends through Steam UI.

•Added more reworked TPS anims.

•Added Artillery crew squad types.

•Added various new Uniforms, Vests and Headgears.

•Added various new props for upcoming Kos rework.

•Added Eukaliptos and Fir trees.

•Added more reworked Japanese uniforms.

•Added more reworked rifle animations.

•Added Brightness setting.

•Added feature to visualize Steam profile of MP players.

•Added feature to check what platform MP players are playing from.

Fixes:

•Fixed a bug causing some sort of mouse acceleration for some users.

•Improved mortar reload sound.

•Improvements in squads.

•Reworked various reload sounds.

•Improved various FPS reload animations.

•Fixes in Japanese headgears.

•Fixes in various missions and maps.

•Improvements in performance.

•Fixed radio crew voice not working correctly.

•Fixes in GUIs, expecially when using controller input.

•Fixed issue that led to Mission Editor GUI fail.

•Performance imporvements.

•Smoother loading.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Xbox release

We are finally launching Xbox version of the game the 16th of february 2024!

The game will be available on both Xbox One and Series X|S, and it will feature all PC features up to version 1.3.1, except for the Steam Workshop features.

Switch release

We also recently updated Switch version to 1.3.1 to bring the new reworked uniforms, and various improvements and fixes up to this version.

Poll about future campaigns

We recently run a poll about future campaigns, and apparently North Africa (we will see what campaigns specifically soon) is what most players would like to see next, so we will start working into this free campaign very soon!

However Kos rework still has priority and works on the new campaign will not start before we finish the current rework, probably in 2-3 months.

Ardennes 1940 & 1944

We recently released the new DLC, which inlcudes 2 new campaigns: Early war France invasion and late war Battle of the bulge!

The campaigns consists on 13 new missions, 2 new maps, and a lot of new game content including French faction, new weapons, new uniforms, new vehicles and many new mission editor props!

You can finally get the new campaign here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2617770/Easy_Red_2_Ardennes_1940__1944/?beta=0

AI Rework

We started recently looking into the AI rework. This is most likely gonna take a couple months, and will include a more performant and smarter AI, plus the addition of various new features to the system as suggested by players in the Discord server.

TPS Animations Rework

We're continuously enhancing the game by incorporating new and reworked third-person shooter (TPS) animations on a weekly basis. If you'd like to stay in the loop on our upcoming animation improvements, you can find a detailed list on our Discord server.

Normandy Campaign

We released the Normandy Campaign earlier this summer after working on it for over 9 months. We are very happy with the positive reception that it has received. Thank you to everyone who has played it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco