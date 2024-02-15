 Skip to content

Bail or Jail update for 15 February 2024

Patch Ver.1.7.0

Patch Ver.1.7.0 · Build 13403887

Patchnotes via Steam Community
【Announcement】

Patch Ver.1.7.0 is scheduled to be delivered.

Delivery Date

Thu, Feb 15, 2024 (PT)

Adds/Changes

・Added an event and an event map

Changed files in this update

