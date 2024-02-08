Artifact – 0.79.29 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 13403843 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy

+New map images

+New special bidding options:

Huong will help you train your body to temporarily increase your flirting success rate for the next 3 days.

will help you train your body to temporarily increase your flirting success rate for the next 3 days. Melissa can use her position as Resident Assistant for the dorms to mark doors for you

*Increased DOM storage space (If you have had issues saving past a point, this should help)

*Diminish is now an ongoing effect, occurring on its own every night without the need for the player to continue making contact with the individual after the initial Diminishing

*Decreased the effectiveness of the Charismatic trait (will not affect existing characters)

*Each killed husk will now provide a bonus to Hope, but also a slight increase to suspicion

*Increased the likelihood of looting an Identity or Genitalia essence from a husk, as well as the likelihood to get a desired essence via Hope

*Male NPCs should no longer obtain negative dick/girth sizes

*Fixed bug that could prevent NPCs from retrieving items while doing your bidding

*Fixed bug in the essence looting system that could cause certain duplicate essences to both be rerolled

*Revised the ideal body questionnaire, plus it now includes vagina and breast size options.

*The boiler room will now display how many husks the player has from each dorm

*Fixed issue where using ichor on a potential husk could lead to a screen with no links

*Taking a husk's Identity will now completely wipe suspicion (instead of relieving just up to 30 of it), and the functionality of taking their name and appearance has also been restored

*The Exit Husk link during possession scenes will no longer show if a new route to continue is uncovered before the scene ends

*Various minor format adjustments

-Removed some unreferenced code