Split square update for 8 February 2024

Split Square 2-8 Update Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Add Hard Difficulty level

  • Penalty reform, 50 -> 88 penalties

  • Replace some item effects with remote control gimmick effects

  • Increasing jewelry cost of unlocking character

<Balancing>

  • Changing strategically the effectiveness of dozens of items

  • Change the appearance stage of the elite enemy (at least 4 and 5 stages appear)

  • Boss's barrier activation health units 10% -> 20%, barrier gets bulletproof

  • Elite's barrier activation health units 10% -> 50%

  • Condition immune time after condition end, 0.5 seconds -> 2 seconds

