Split Square 2-8 Update Notice

Changes
-
Add Hard Difficulty level
-
Penalty reform, 50 -> 88 penalties
-
Replace some item effects with remote control gimmick effects
-
Increasing jewelry cost of unlocking character
<Balancing>
-
Changing strategically the effectiveness of dozens of items
-
Change the appearance stage of the elite enemy (at least 4 and 5 stages appear)
-
Boss's barrier activation health units 10% -> 20%, barrier gets bulletproof
-
Elite's barrier activation health units 10% -> 50%
-
Condition immune time after condition end, 0.5 seconds -> 2 seconds
Changed files in this update