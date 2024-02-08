v0.11.17 - 2024-02-08

Note: For the new Shipyard and Tech Tree 2.0, you must enable Beta Testing in the Settings menu. It is currently fully playable.

Ship & Tech 2.0:

• [new] First version of new Research Station UI and Tech Tree v2

• [tune] Unlocking a technology will automatically unlock one entry (like a module or perk)

• [tune] Every technology group either always receives experience or has at least one entry which costs no data cores

• [tune] EMP module will gain calibration points

• [tune] EMP modules stack, the first one for 4 seconds and each additional one for 1 second (until EMPs are finalized)

• [fix] Skills like EMP can now be unlocked again

General Updates:

• [new] Added a small game guide window for new and returning players

• [tune] Simplified legal terms screen at the start of the game

• [tune] Reduced translucency of windows for better readability

• [tune] Updated game credits, also added some noteworthy players to it

• [tune] Settings UI improved

• [tune] Improved enemy encounter for new players

• [fix] Chat window no longer breaks some game inputs if closed with ESC key, @–__–