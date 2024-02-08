 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 8 February 2024

v0.11.17 - 2024-02-08

Share · View all patches · Build 13403731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: For the new Shipyard and Tech Tree 2.0, you must enable Beta Testing in the Settings menu. It is currently fully playable.

Ship & Tech 2.0:
• [new] First version of new Research Station UI and Tech Tree v2
• [tune] Unlocking a technology will automatically unlock one entry (like a module or perk)
• [tune] Every technology group either always receives experience or has at least one entry which costs no data cores
• [tune] EMP module will gain calibration points
• [tune] EMP modules stack, the first one for 4 seconds and each additional one for 1 second (until EMPs are finalized)
• [fix] Skills like EMP can now be unlocked again

General Updates:
• [new] Added a small game guide window for new and returning players
• [tune] Simplified legal terms screen at the start of the game
• [tune] Reduced translucency of windows for better readability
• [tune] Updated game credits, also added some noteworthy players to it
• [tune] Settings UI improved
• [tune] Improved enemy encounter for new players
• [fix] Chat window no longer breaks some game inputs if closed with ESC key, @–__–

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link