[Update] 0.9.03 Out Now!

Hello everyone,

We're overjoyed by your interest—it truly warms our hearts. Knowing that the quality we strive for resonates with you only fuels our passion even more. Your requests and feedback are incredibly valuable to us. Our team is working around the clock, pouring every ounce of effort into meeting our plans. Rest assured, we're committed to delivering even more content and improvements in the shortest time possible. Your support means the world to us, and we're excited to embark on this journey together with you.

Visual & Gameplay

Enhancements to Hostess' makeup and animations in Home Scene

Heels added to Hostess

Collider improvements

Dart Improvements

Rhythm Game score calculation improvements

Controls

New turn options (Snap Turn 45 & 90 degrees and Smooth Turn) added to option menu

Bug Fixes