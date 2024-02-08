Fixes
- Fixed lighthouse alpha issues
- Fixed Fishermans Hut alpha issues
- Fixed Chicken Coop alpha issues
- Fixed some wedding feast quest now has to be with the courted ruler.
- Fixed issue where you couldn't destroy unconfirmed foundations that covered trees.
- Fixed palace construction, very rare error
- Fixed palace pieces loading completely built when they are still being built
- Fixed construction shader bug
- Fixed rivers parent
- Fixed rare null error that could occur in Shader Manager
- Fixed Mesh Slicing issue
- Fixed ocean waves placement height bug
- Fixed rivers not flooding during rain
- Fixed rivers not receiving shadows
- Fixed atlas shader not supporting texture alpha channel (would lead to black areas)
- Fixed loading issue during rain (would lead to inconsistent wetness values)
- Fixed loading issue that would lead to extremely foggy game
- Fixed some materials not being affected by cloud shadows color for winter (radioactive blue shadows)
- Fixed loading messengers guild during construction would be invisible
- Fixed some decals not being affected by cloud shadows color for winter
- Adjusted farm debris being too bright during winter
- Improved chicken coop sharpness
- Improved fishing hut sharpness
- Fixed issue where first date would start at same time as third date
- Fixed messengers guild not loading correctly
- Fixed winter clouds shadows could lead to a bug
- Replaced living quarters entrance
- Fixed issue that hanging flags would be invisible
- Fixed some buildings would go opaque during winter (chicken coop, fishing hut, etc.)
- Fixed several issues that caused fablings to stop moving.
Balancing
- Ramone feast now only requires 90 happiness to receive a bonus noble.
- Improved system behind which food Heads of household decide to store, will now better make use of all food types.
- Improved system behind which food fablings decide to eat, will now better make use of all food types.
New Features
- Added tutorial information for nobles.
- Added a followup quest when finished with the second date that lets you know that you need a palace to trigger the third date.
- New bank model
- New growth stages for grapes
- New debris for grapes
Optimization
- Optimized construction Shader
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/
