Fabledom update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix

Build 13403619

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed lighthouse alpha issues
  • Fixed Fishermans Hut alpha issues
  • Fixed Chicken Coop alpha issues
  • Fixed some wedding feast quest now has to be with the courted ruler.
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't destroy unconfirmed foundations that covered trees.
  • Fixed palace construction, very rare error
  • Fixed palace pieces loading completely built when they are still being built
  • Fixed construction shader bug
  • Fixed rivers parent
  • Fixed rare null error that could occur in Shader Manager
  • Fixed Mesh Slicing issue
  • Fixed ocean waves placement height bug
  • Fixed rivers not flooding during rain
  • Fixed rivers not receiving shadows
  • Fixed atlas shader not supporting texture alpha channel (would lead to black areas)
  • Fixed loading issue during rain (would lead to inconsistent wetness values)
  • Fixed loading issue that would lead to extremely foggy game
  • Fixed some materials not being affected by cloud shadows color for winter (radioactive blue shadows)
  • Fixed loading messengers guild during construction would be invisible
  • Fixed some decals not being affected by cloud shadows color for winter
  • Adjusted farm debris being too bright during winter
  • Improved chicken coop sharpness
  • Improved fishing hut sharpness
  • Fixed issue where first date would start at same time as third date
  • Fixed messengers guild not loading correctly
  • Fixed winter clouds shadows could lead to a bug
  • Replaced living quarters entrance
  • Fixed issue that hanging flags would be invisible
  • Fixed some buildings would go opaque during winter (chicken coop, fishing hut, etc.)
  • Fixed several issues that caused fablings to stop moving.

Balancing

  • Ramone feast now only requires 90 happiness to receive a bonus noble.
  • Improved system behind which food Heads of household decide to store, will now better make use of all food types.
  • Improved system behind which food fablings decide to eat, will now better make use of all food types.

New Features

  • Added tutorial information for nobles.
  • Added a followup quest when finished with the second date that lets you know that you need a palace to trigger the third date.
  • New bank model
  • New growth stages for grapes
  • New debris for grapes

Optimization

  • Optimized construction Shader

