RIPOUT update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix Patch Notes 0.191.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow mutants,

Due to critical issues reported from our last two patches, we are updating the game with a small hotfix.
Here is what has been addressed:

  • Fixed a fatal error crash connected to enemies and a pet turret
  • Fixed an issue with Modulator enemies not dying and their models being left in the levels
  • Fixed an issue with some tasks not having the enemy task target spawn and blocking the players from proceeding
  • Fixed an issue with Tasks repeating multiple times in the single Mission

