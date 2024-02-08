 Skip to content

Detective Ridelle update for 8 February 2024

Patch notes for v1.005

Patch notes for v1.005
Build 13403513

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few issues including:

Game crashing during some 7pm dialogue.
Minor visual fixes for some puzzles.

