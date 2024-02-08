 Skip to content

Goblin's Bizarre Adventure update for 8 February 2024

2024/02/08 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13403483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two additional difficulty levels are available to choose from.

EASY & HARD Two difficulties. The default difficulty is HARD.

The difficulty selection is visible in the lower right corner of the level minimap selection.

Depot 2541101
