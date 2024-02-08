 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 8 February 2024

PATCH NOTES V1.0081

PATCH NOTES V1.0081

Build 13403451

In celebration of our one year anniversary since release today is a good day for a content update to Tower Walker. There is major improvements to the combat engine with a reworked targeting system. We have added critical hit damage as a new stat to the game. We also added heroic dungeon quests, 11 new rings, 3 new potions, and 3 new pets to collect. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0081.4707):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED new character stat "Crit damage" (Increases total critical hit damage. Base 1.5x/150% for all characters at level 1)
  • Added 11 new rings
  • Added 3 new pets
  • Added 3 new potions
  • Reworked targeting system in the combat engine (Affects all player classes)

ITEMS

  • Added "Broken Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Copper Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Iron Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Gold Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Magical Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Superior Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Powerful Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Ancient Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Dragon Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Mythic Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Celestial Ring of Crit Power"
  • Added "Potion of Dominance"
  • Added "Potion of the Vampire"
  • Added "Potion of Quickness"
  • Tweaks to increase total sell cost for higher tier S-grade armor
  • Tweaks to increase total sell cost for higher tier S-grade helmets

QUESTS

  • Added heroic quest "OPEN THE ABYSS GATE PORTAL"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT JUGGERNAUT"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT EYE OF MOORTUS"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT DEMONLORD ARANOX"
  • Added heroic quest "ENTER HIDDEN ROOM ON FLOOR 69"
  • Added heroic quest "OPEN THE GARDENS OF RIANA PORTAL"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT ARCHDRUID DRAYDIAC"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT TAEDMORDEN FLOWER"
  • Added heroic quest "DEFEAT FORESTLORD KORGANOS" (Repeatable)
  • Added heroic quest "REACH FRIENDLY WITH THE ARCHDRUIDS"

PETS

  • Added Galli (Pet Summon) - Drop in tower
  • Added Archi (Pet Summon) - Drop in tower
  • Added Hornet (Pet Summon) - Ascension reward
  • Currently summoned pets now display different icon in inventory
  • Tweaks to Turtle(Pet Summon), now gives double amount of armor per level
  • Tweaks to Lystro(Pet Summon), now gives double amount of resistance per level

CRAFTING

  • Added "Potion of Dominance" crafting
  • Added "Potion of the Vampire" crafting
  • Added "Potion of Quickness" crafting
  • Tweaks to increase crafting speed bonuses

TOWER

  • Improved character combat targeting system, enemy tracking and selection
  • Player character now retarget enemies slightly faster
  • Swarming waves "Elementals & Bees" damage in both dungeons "Abyss & Garden" has been slightly reduced
  • Fixed enemy collider issue in dungeon "Abyss"
  • Added hover description for "Madraxxas blessing" tier 1 to 3
  • Added "Celestial Ring of Crit Power" to "Archdruids" faction NPC shop
  • Removed "Celestial Ring of Dodge" from "Archdruids" faction NPC shop
  • Added 3 zoom camera settings (Keybind: Mouse ScrollWheel)
  • Current zoom camera settings are now autosaved

MISC

  • Tweaks to default base critical hit damage,decreased from 2x/200% to 1.5x/150%
  • Added stat tooltip hovers for health, damage, attack/casting speed, crit chance, crit damage, recovery, dodge, lifesteal, xp gain, item find, gold find, phys dmg reduction, magic dmg reduction, movement speed
  • Added stat tooltip hovers for summon pet health, damage, attack/casting speed
  • Fixed issue with selling potions not working correctly
  • Fixed issue with using "Fortitude Potion II" not working correctly
  • Minor improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
  • Numerous stability fixes
  • Minor convenience adjustments
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
  • Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"
  • Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"
  • Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"
  • Added some preparation work for "Steam Cloud"
  • Updated several tooltips
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

