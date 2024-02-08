PATCH NOTES V1.0081

In celebration of our one year anniversary since release today is a good day for a content update to Tower Walker. There is major improvements to the combat engine with a reworked targeting system. We have added critical hit damage as a new stat to the game. We also added heroic dungeon quests, 11 new rings, 3 new potions, and 3 new pets to collect. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0081.4707):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED new character stat "Crit damage" (Increases total critical hit damage. Base 1.5x/150% for all characters at level 1)

Added 11 new rings

Added 3 new pets

Added 3 new potions

Reworked targeting system in the combat engine (Affects all player classes)

ITEMS

Added "Broken Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Copper Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Iron Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Gold Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Magical Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Superior Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Powerful Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Ancient Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Dragon Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Mythic Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Celestial Ring of Crit Power"

Added "Potion of Dominance"

Added "Potion of the Vampire"

Added "Potion of Quickness"

Tweaks to increase total sell cost for higher tier S-grade armor

Tweaks to increase total sell cost for higher tier S-grade helmets

QUESTS

Added heroic quest "OPEN THE ABYSS GATE PORTAL"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT JUGGERNAUT"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT EYE OF MOORTUS"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT DEMONLORD ARANOX"

Added heroic quest "ENTER HIDDEN ROOM ON FLOOR 69"

Added heroic quest "OPEN THE GARDENS OF RIANA PORTAL"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT ARCHDRUID DRAYDIAC"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT TAEDMORDEN FLOWER"

Added heroic quest "DEFEAT FORESTLORD KORGANOS" (Repeatable)

Added heroic quest "REACH FRIENDLY WITH THE ARCHDRUIDS"

PETS

Added Galli (Pet Summon) - Drop in tower

Added Archi (Pet Summon) - Drop in tower

Added Hornet (Pet Summon) - Ascension reward

Currently summoned pets now display different icon in inventory

Tweaks to Turtle(Pet Summon), now gives double amount of armor per level

Tweaks to Lystro(Pet Summon), now gives double amount of resistance per level

CRAFTING

Added "Potion of Dominance" crafting

Added "Potion of the Vampire" crafting

Added "Potion of Quickness" crafting

Tweaks to increase crafting speed bonuses

TOWER

Improved character combat targeting system, enemy tracking and selection

Player character now retarget enemies slightly faster

Swarming waves "Elementals & Bees" damage in both dungeons "Abyss & Garden" has been slightly reduced

Fixed enemy collider issue in dungeon "Abyss"

Added hover description for "Madraxxas blessing" tier 1 to 3

Added "Celestial Ring of Crit Power" to "Archdruids" faction NPC shop

Removed "Celestial Ring of Dodge" from "Archdruids" faction NPC shop

Added 3 zoom camera settings (Keybind: Mouse ScrollWheel)

Current zoom camera settings are now autosaved

MISC

Tweaks to default base critical hit damage,decreased from 2x/200% to 1.5x/150%

Added stat tooltip hovers for health, damage, attack/casting speed, crit chance, crit damage, recovery, dodge, lifesteal, xp gain, item find, gold find, phys dmg reduction, magic dmg reduction, movement speed

Added stat tooltip hovers for summon pet health, damage, attack/casting speed

Fixed issue with selling potions not working correctly

Fixed issue with using "Fortitude Potion II" not working correctly

Minor improvements to inventory and shared stash systems

Numerous stability fixes

Minor convenience adjustments

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"

Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"

Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"

Added some preparation work for "Steam Cloud"

Updated several tooltips

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!