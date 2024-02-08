Patch 1.3 - Preview 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 1.3 for Dark Envoy is just around the corner, bringing exciting new features to your adventure.

New unique weapon types

With Patch 1.3, we are introducing a new set of unique weapons. Each of them will equip you with a unique weapon skill that sets them apart from the previously obtainable unique weapons.

The new type of weapons with unique enchants that replace the default weapon skills will be available as a reward for completing challenges in the arena. Let us know what you think about them -- in the future, we might expand the unique weapon arsenal even more!

Random Dungeon Changes

With the 1.3 Patch, we're also updating random dungeons. Upon release of the update, you can expect new biomes, minibosses, and a new random event where you must protect a generator from revenant attacks.

What else?

Of course, these are not all the changes that await you with the 1.3 update. If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check out Preview 1 and Preview 2 where we wrote about the other major changes in patch 1.3.

The realase for this patch is planned for next week so stay tuned. We are committed to making this game as good as it can be.

The Dark Envoy team 🛡️✨

