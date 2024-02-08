Achievements Added!

Achievements are Here!

Hey all, I've been working on adding Achievements to A Spider to A Fly, as well as some other key improvements, and I'm happy to finally drop this update today!

There are now 12 new Achievements in the game (You will need to start a new game to get them all) 5 Normal and 7 Hidden (Returning players may want to explore again!)

I have also made some small improvements to gameplay, visuals, and some lighting, along with some minor bugs and 1 major (sorry) megabug.

But the other big thing is the removal of the 24fps cap;

This cap was deliberate as an "artistic" choice, but I believe it was the culprit for some players feeling the game felt too slow/had blurry visuals.

The cap is now set to 60fps, as I found the game didn't "feel" right on anything higher. There is also now an option to turn the cap back on to 24fps if you like it (I do).

Many thanks for your support and feedback, please do keep letting me know of any issues you may have in the discussions tabs.

Syine.

(If your game doesn't auto-update with the new build, please verify the files - Right-click the game in Steam, select "properties", then "Installed Files", and then "Verify Integrity of the game files". This should update the game.)