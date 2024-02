The final build is finally here. This is the last update and almost all new content is here. Just for a final test before go into full release.

New pursuits, mechanics, visuals, some UI, and several bugs fixed. Almost full-controller support, will be full in the final build.

I am sorry for the 4 years of waiting but here it is.

I am working in a new game and it is looking quite promising, called Nuclear Crawler. News soon.