Main Deity Space Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Adjusted the operation settings for the controller and stream deck

Adjusted the operation settings for the controller and stream deck, previously unable to operate the achievement interface. Currently, testing should allow for both to be used. If there are still related bugs, please let me know.

