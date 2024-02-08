Content Update 0.47.4 Change Log

Changes
- Added the Fish Compendium Questline
- Added volume to items previously lacking it
- Various events related to kettem and maisu lore
- Disabled the Tunnel Ghost event
- Added background boats to levels with a sea background
- Add new Effect card and Clothing
- Update in the Underground Kitchen
- Updated the stats of the Studded leather shoulder piece
- Change with the Kasa Post Master
- Change with the Kitchen trader
- Restricted the trade and loot spawn of the "Porcelain buckle"
- Setting correct scaling on characters in Lobby
- Updated the char smith apprentices event
- Various new events
- Added several new ambiences
- There is something going on with the sewers...
Fixes
- Fixed an exploit where Resna Rosespring would accept high value items that were wrongly categorized in the game files.
- Fixed error in the name of the "Kasyran Guard Plate"
- Fixed shader bug on clothing when sitting
- Fixed jumpy sit idle
- Fix for where fishing rod is rotated the wrong way in animations
- Fixed issue of house backgrounds not fading fully in
- Fixed issue of birds getting stuck in the air
- Fixed visual issue with item descriptions in character creation
- Various typo fixes
- Audio bug fixes
Changed files in this update