Book of Travels update for 8 February 2024

Content Update 0.47.4 Change Log

Share · View all patches · Build 13403034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Added the Fish Compendium Questline
  • Added volume to items previously lacking it
  • Various events related to kettem and maisu lore
  • Disabled the Tunnel Ghost event
  • Added background boats to levels with a sea background
  • Add new Effect card and Clothing
  • Update in the Underground Kitchen
  • Updated the stats of the Studded leather shoulder piece
  • Change with the Kasa Post Master
  • Change with the Kitchen trader
  • Restricted the trade and loot spawn of the "Porcelain buckle"
  • Setting correct scaling on characters in Lobby
  • Updated the char smith apprentices event
  • Various new events
  • Added several new ambiences
  • There is something going on with the sewers...
Fixes
  • Fixed an exploit where Resna Rosespring would accept high value items that were wrongly categorized in the game files.
  • Fixed error in the name of the "Kasyran Guard Plate"
  • Fixed shader bug on clothing when sitting
  • Fixed jumpy sit idle
  • Fix for where fishing rod is rotated the wrong way in animations
  • Fixed issue of house backgrounds not fading fully in
  • Fixed issue of birds getting stuck in the air
  • Fixed visual issue with item descriptions in character creation
  • Various typo fixes
  • Audio bug fixes

