Deep Space Outpost update for 8 February 2024

Canteen Addition - v0.5.0.32

Build 13402990 · Last edited by Wendy

Now have the canteen added, allowing your human workers a more social place to eat. This will give a moral boost, over eating elsewhere. Canteen also stores food, so is a new haul destination for food supplies.

A few fixes as well (mainly with save files), full patch notes:-

Notes:-

  • Canteen added as destination to eat, and food haul destination.
  • Humans get a morale bonus if eating at canteen.
  • Fix: Crew quarters not updating assigned human id.
  • Fix: Saving then loading game could reload save depending on order.
  • Fix: Station builder mode, disable droids (could move giving issue with station save storing a path).
  • Fix: Airlock would lose connected floor tile on loading previous save.

