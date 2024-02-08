Canteen Addition - v0.5.0.32

Now have the canteen added, allowing your human workers a more social place to eat. This will give a moral boost, over eating elsewhere. Canteen also stores food, so is a new haul destination for food supplies.
A few fixes as well (mainly with save files), full patch notes:-
- Canteen added as destination to eat, and food haul destination.
- Humans get a morale bonus if eating at canteen.
- Fix: Crew quarters not updating assigned human id.
- Fix: Saving then loading game could reload save depending on order.
- Fix: Station builder mode, disable droids (could move giving issue with station save storing a path).
- Fix: Airlock would lose connected floor tile on loading previous save.
