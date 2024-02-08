Update 0.123 - The Undergrowth

After a long unfortunate delay the first new biome is in along with a bunch of new enemies and bosses to go along with it. Plus a bunch of smaller changes and bugfixes. The next patch will come much sooner and will likely involve 1 new weapon, some new events, new level mods and probably some new items.

Changes

The first of the new biomes has been added ! The Undergrowth

Along with the new biome there is a new group of enemies and bosses to face !

Betty grenade firing distance is now more accurately based on your cursor placement

All explosives now deal self damage (10% of weapon damage), primarily to balance Betty and other explosives dealing very high dps

Prisma no longer uses individual dash charges but instead has their dash slowely drained while dash is active, press dash again after dashing to cancel

Elite enemies now have their default attack enhanced in unique ways

The Fireflies item now leads you towards treasures/events instead of the floor exit (when there is no more it leads to the exit)

Quill damage reduced by ~20%

Events not longer spawn based on time spent in a level and are now preplaced when entering a level (event system will be reworked once more are added).

Optimised damage number display to improve performance in late game

Reworked exp bar to be more visible (if players want a exp bar along the top of the screen like other games let me know)

Friendly fire now has a visual effect

Critical hits now show in large orange text to stand out from normal hits

Added some extra FX for special items to stand out from normal items on level up screen

If your damage is fully blocked by an enemy shield or other effect the damage number popup will show 0 and a shield

While reloading your cursor changes to a reload animation

When fighting multiple bosses at once, bosses chosen are randomly picked from the areas boss list

Quadrigneous now moves a little more aggressively

The exit arrow indicator will now take priority over other arrows when the exit is open

Bug Fixes