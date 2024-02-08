 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Repetendium update for 8 February 2024

Update 0.123 - The Undergrowth

Share · View all patches · Build 13402981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long unfortunate delay the first new biome is in along with a bunch of new enemies and bosses to go along with it. Plus a bunch of smaller changes and bugfixes. The next patch will come much sooner and will likely involve 1 new weapon, some new events, new level mods and probably some new items.

Changes

  • The first of the new biomes has been added ! The Undergrowth
  • Along with the new biome there is a new group of enemies and bosses to face !
  • Betty grenade firing distance is now more accurately based on your cursor placement
  • All explosives now deal self damage (10% of weapon damage), primarily to balance Betty and other explosives dealing very high dps
  • Prisma no longer uses individual dash charges but instead has their dash slowely drained while dash is active, press dash again after dashing to cancel
  • Elite enemies now have their default attack enhanced in unique ways
  • The Fireflies item now leads you towards treasures/events instead of the floor exit (when there is no more it leads to the exit)
  • Quill damage reduced by ~20%
  • Events not longer spawn based on time spent in a level and are now preplaced when entering a level (event system will be reworked once more are added).
  • Optimised damage number display to improve performance in late game
  • Reworked exp bar to be more visible (if players want a exp bar along the top of the screen like other games let me know)
  • Friendly fire now has a visual effect
  • Critical hits now show in large orange text to stand out from normal hits
  • Added some extra FX for special items to stand out from normal items on level up screen
  • If your damage is fully blocked by an enemy shield or other effect the damage number popup will show 0 and a shield
  • While reloading your cursor changes to a reload animation
  • When fighting multiple bosses at once, bosses chosen are randomly picked from the areas boss list
  • Quadrigneous now moves a little more aggressively
  • The exit arrow indicator will now take priority over other arrows when the exit is open

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to an incorrect item spawning from a large chest
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the grace item to not give a damage shield
  • Fixed a bug that could cause shop items to show up as blank
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when purchasing a key in the shop
  • Fixed a bug where Quadrigneous could lose control of a leg
  • Fixed a bug that allowed prisma to freely move after dashing and using brrrap
  • Fixed a bug that caused laser weapons to sometimes not display if hitting a breakable object
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the brrrap ability to be cut short if you leveled up while using it
  • Fixed a bug relating to excavurm sound distortion
  • Fixed a bug that could cause an elites slowing aura to be disabled when offscreen for too long
  • Fixed a bug that allowed deflected projectiles to pierce more than they should

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055501 Depot 2055501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link