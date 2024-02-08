Update 0.123 - The Undergrowth

After a long unfortunate delay the first new biome is in along with a bunch of new enemies and bosses to go along with it. Plus a bunch of smaller changes and bugfixes. The next patch will come much sooner and will likely involve 1 new weapon, some new events, new level mods and probably some new items.
Changes
- The first of the new biomes has been added ! The Undergrowth
- Along with the new biome there is a new group of enemies and bosses to face !
- Betty grenade firing distance is now more accurately based on your cursor placement
- All explosives now deal self damage (10% of weapon damage), primarily to balance Betty and other explosives dealing very high dps
- Prisma no longer uses individual dash charges but instead has their dash slowely drained while dash is active, press dash again after dashing to cancel
- Elite enemies now have their default attack enhanced in unique ways
- The Fireflies item now leads you towards treasures/events instead of the floor exit (when there is no more it leads to the exit)
- Quill damage reduced by ~20%
- Events not longer spawn based on time spent in a level and are now preplaced when entering a level (event system will be reworked once more are added).
- Optimised damage number display to improve performance in late game
- Reworked exp bar to be more visible (if players want a exp bar along the top of the screen like other games let me know)
- Friendly fire now has a visual effect
- Critical hits now show in large orange text to stand out from normal hits
- Added some extra FX for special items to stand out from normal items on level up screen
- If your damage is fully blocked by an enemy shield or other effect the damage number popup will show 0 and a shield
- While reloading your cursor changes to a reload animation
- When fighting multiple bosses at once, bosses chosen are randomly picked from the areas boss list
- Quadrigneous now moves a little more aggressively
- The exit arrow indicator will now take priority over other arrows when the exit is open
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to an incorrect item spawning from a large chest
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the grace item to not give a damage shield
- Fixed a bug that could cause shop items to show up as blank
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when purchasing a key in the shop
- Fixed a bug where Quadrigneous could lose control of a leg
- Fixed a bug that allowed prisma to freely move after dashing and using brrrap
- Fixed a bug that caused laser weapons to sometimes not display if hitting a breakable object
- Fixed a bug that would cause the brrrap ability to be cut short if you leveled up while using it
- Fixed a bug relating to excavurm sound distortion
- Fixed a bug that could cause an elites slowing aura to be disabled when offscreen for too long
- Fixed a bug that allowed deflected projectiles to pierce more than they should
