黄毛漂流记 update for 8 February 2024

v1.0.5 Bug fix

  1. Repair some files caused by forced sleep
  2. Repair sprinkler dismantling cannot be carried out under construction
  3. Repair the problem that the sprinkler cannot water
  4. Fix the character model disappearing
  5. Fixed the problem of farmland disappearing when switching scenes
    5.Fixed the game freeze caused by baby animals

