- Repair some files caused by forced sleep
- Repair sprinkler dismantling cannot be carried out under construction
- Repair the problem that the sprinkler cannot water
- Fix the character model disappearing
- Fixed the problem of farmland disappearing when switching scenes
5.Fixed the game freeze caused by baby animals
黄毛漂流记 update for 8 February 2024
v1.0.5 Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
