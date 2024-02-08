Steam official version v1.1.06 new version - 20240208

Updates:
Minor optimizations
Fixed the bug causing stuttering when entering battles from the map.
Slightly improved speed when transitioning between maps (removed some redundant log prints).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updates:
Minor optimizations
Fixed the bug causing stuttering when entering battles from the map.
Slightly improved speed when transitioning between maps (removed some redundant log prints).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update