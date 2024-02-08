 Skip to content

Tales of Spark update for 8 February 2024

Steam official version v1.1.06 new version - 20240208

Last edited by Wendy

Updates:

Minor optimizations
Fixed the bug causing stuttering when entering battles from the map.
Slightly improved speed when transitioning between maps (removed some redundant log prints).

