Two improvements

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



1.How to bypass the game crashing when you take off your clothes during the game

Please disable the stripping effect in the settings window while the game is in progress.

It only appears on the game screen. I can't find it anywhere else, such as on the main screen.

I guessed why

If the timing of the game turning off is when the character takes off his clothes, I think the effect that activates at that moment might be a problem.

It's not a perfect solution, but I hope disabling it will resolve the issue.

The opponent yahtzee appears abnormally often.

The value is determined by collisions as the dice physically rotate and fall, and it was suspected that a certain pattern existed in this.

By changing the logic of the dice, we have modified it so that there is no pattern.

Now, your opponent will acquire Yahtzee less often.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.