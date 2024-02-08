 Skip to content

Smasher Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Smasher 0.5.1 Update

This is just a tiny patch to make sure players don't see some things in the wrong order.

Bigger updates are in the works for later (but this little fix couldn't wait!).

