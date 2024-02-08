 Skip to content

Builders of Greece Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Playtest Hotfix 2 is now Live 🛠️

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Builders! 🏛️

Since the launch of the second Builders of Greece Playtest, you have spawned hundreds of new, awesome cities and shared equally numerous opinions about the game! 🤩 We really appreciate your help in improving our title and reporting any bugs you guys encountered. We also want to thank you for sending us your surprising ideas and interesting suggestions! Be sure to keep them coming 📜

Thanks to your help, we managed to prepare an important Hotfix that solves several bugs that you told us about.

Playtest Hotfix 2 Notes
  • Fixed issues after loading the game: blank scene loading, quest line and narrator bugs and other minor improvements
  • Fixed issues related to destroying buildings
  • Minor UI fixes

Your Builders of Greece adventure is still on!

Please keep in mind that the full version of the game (which is coming soon 🥳) will offer many more new systems, additional features, and changes. Know, that we do our best to improve Builders of Greece every single day, so when the time comes, we can deliver you the highest quality possible.

Thank you for your continued support, we wish you great fun with Playtest, and eagerly awaiting your first feedback! 🤓

Have you heard about our other games?

Viking Frontiers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304430/Viking_Frontiers/

Crown of Greed

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697870/Crown_of_Greed/

Gimle: The Broken Prophecy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765920/Gimle_The_Broken_Prophecy/

