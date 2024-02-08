 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 8 February 2024

# 02/08 - Patch Note

02/08 - Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.

● What's New

1. New Courses Added

  • BLUE DRAGON'S BLESSINGS 2024 SPECIAL
  • AM 3:34 - Daily Dairy Store
  • PM 7:41 - MarinaFort 1F Patio
  • Groove Park Extreme4 Pass

2. New Features Added

- AUDIO DELAY CORRECTION feature has been added for audio output delay correction.
  • This feature is intended to improve feedback due to audio latency or delays in input devices.
  • When using the key sound assistant feature, the playback timing of all sound sources is changed, and a better experience can be provided even on computers or input devices with poor performance.
- A key configuration feature is provided for 7-key mode in SP COURSE.
- The range of display delay correction has been increased to -100~100.

2. Improvements and Bug Fixes

The Music videos (BGA) of the following songs have been modified.
  • FiND A WAY
  • 다 잘될 거야 (Almost There)
  • Shove it (yusi. Remix)
  • ELIMINATOR
The audio balance of the following songs has been modified.
  • LIGHTYEAR
  • Diabolic Swing
  • BEATRICE
  • Almost There (다 잘될 거야)
  • ouroboros -twin stroke of the end-
  • Stella (별처럼)
The following bugs have been fixed.
  • An issue where some vertical lines' colors were incorrectly displayed in SP COURSE has been corrected.
  • An intermittent issue where the game could not proceed if the game start and dice were pressed simultaneously in multiplayer has been corrected.
  • An issue where the combo would break at the paused section when replaying a replay played in basic mode has been corrected.

Thank you.

