02/08 - Patch Note

Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
**
● What's New
**
1. New Courses Added
- BLUE DRAGON'S BLESSINGS 2024 SPECIAL
- AM 3:34 - Daily Dairy Store
- PM 7:41 - MarinaFort 1F Patio
- Groove Park Extreme4 Pass
2. New Features Added
- AUDIO DELAY CORRECTION feature has been added for audio output delay correction.
- This feature is intended to improve feedback due to audio latency or delays in input devices.
- When using the key sound assistant feature, the playback timing of all sound sources is changed, and a better experience can be provided even on computers or input devices with poor performance.
- A key configuration feature is provided for 7-key mode in SP COURSE.
- The range of display delay correction has been increased to -100~100.
2. Improvements and Bug Fixes
The Music videos (BGA) of the following songs have been modified.
- FiND A WAY
- 다 잘될 거야 (Almost There)
- Shove it (yusi. Remix)
- ELIMINATOR
The audio balance of the following songs has been modified.
- LIGHTYEAR
- Diabolic Swing
- BEATRICE
- Almost There (다 잘될 거야)
- ouroboros -twin stroke of the end-
- Stella (별처럼)
The following bugs have been fixed.
- An issue where some vertical lines' colors were incorrectly displayed in SP COURSE has been corrected.
- An intermittent issue where the game could not proceed if the game start and dice were pressed simultaneously in multiplayer has been corrected.
- An issue where the combo would break at the paused section when replaying a replay played in basic mode has been corrected.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update