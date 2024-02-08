 Skip to content

Rite of Eris update for 8 February 2024

Rite of Eris 24.2.7 - Map Update!

Build 13402266

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Aetherion Keep Map
  • Added Unlockable Map System
  • Added the Sand Countess boss
  • Updated Graphics Settings / Performance Improvements
  • Bug fixes.

