- Added Aetherion Keep Map
- Added Unlockable Map System
- Added the Sand Countess boss
- Updated Graphics Settings / Performance Improvements
- Bug fixes.
Rite of Eris update for 8 February 2024
Rite of Eris 24.2.7 - Map Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2779801 Depot 2779801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update