- 10 languages have been added.
- You can now change the Fov.
- You can adjust the difficulty of the game.
- M4A1 has been deleted (balance issue)
- Include Achievement
- I'll post the details later on the notice
JongRo 3_Street update for 8 February 2024
3rd update of official version 1st section
