JongRo 3_Street update for 8 February 2024

3rd update of official version 1st section

Share · View all patches · Build 13402230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 10 languages have been added.
  2. You can now change the Fov.
  3. You can adjust the difficulty of the game.
  4. M4A1 has been deleted (balance issue)
  5. Include Achievement
  6. I'll post the details later on the notice

