No Plan B update for 8 February 2024

Beta 16 "Smooth Sailing" Patch (Beta 16.4.0)

Improvements

  • Reduced the damages done by melee enemies
  • Increased the health of the escorted characters

Fixes

  • Fixed floor tiles flickering on some generated maps
  • Fixed some maps being generated without any spawn spots

