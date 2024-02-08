Beta 16 "Smooth Sailing" Patch (Beta 16.4.0)

Improvements
- Reduced the damages done by melee enemies
- Increased the health of the escorted characters
Fixes
- Fixed floor tiles flickering on some generated maps
- Fixed some maps being generated without any spawn spots
