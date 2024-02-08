Localization Update Out Now

Hey Retropolis Fans!
Exciting news! Just a month after our launch, we're rolling out Update 0.68 for "Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye". Here's what's new:
🌍 Language Localization: We've gone global! The game now supports:
- Spanish
- Italian
- German
- French
- Korean
- Japanese
- Hebrew
- Enjoy the game in your preferred language!
🐞 Bug Fixes: Alongside, we've squashed some bugs to enhance your gameplay experience.
Keep the feedback coming, and stay tuned for more updates!
Happy Gaming!
Asaf from Peanut Button
Changed files in this update