Localization Update Out Now

Hey Retropolis Fans!

Exciting news! Just a month after our launch, we're rolling out Update 0.68 for "Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye". Here's what's new:

🌍 Language Localization: We've gone global! The game now supports:

Spanish

Italian

German

French

Korean

Japanese

Hebrew

Enjoy the game in your preferred language!

🐞 Bug Fixes: Alongside, we've squashed some bugs to enhance your gameplay experience.

Keep the feedback coming, and stay tuned for more updates!

Happy Gaming!

Asaf from Peanut Button