 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye update for 8 February 2024

Localization Update Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 13401899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Retropolis Fans!

Exciting news! Just a month after our launch, we're rolling out Update 0.68 for "Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye". Here's what's new:

🌍 Language Localization: We've gone global! The game now supports:

  • Spanish
  • Italian
  • German
  • French
  • Korean
  • Japanese
  • Hebrew
  • Enjoy the game in your preferred language!

🐞 Bug Fixes: Alongside, we've squashed some bugs to enhance your gameplay experience.

Keep the feedback coming, and stay tuned for more updates!
Happy Gaming!
Asaf from Peanut Button

Changed files in this update

Depot 2293441 Depot 2293441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link