Power Fantasy update for 8 February 2024

ENDLESS HELL! 12 NEW PERKS! NEW HERO! NEW DROPS! - Update v0.20

Update v0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

NEW GAME MODE: Hell (Endless endgame mode)

  • A portal to Hell will spawn after defeating the Angel of Death in any Nightmare difficulty.
  • You will get one additional level up for every challenge you completed during the run. (Up to 5 additional levels in Nightmare 5)
  • Hell is a new map with new enemies, new music and an endless timer. The Hell-o-Meter will fill up with every active enemy. Make sure you kill enemies fast enough before it's full. Otherwise you will die.
  • There are no drops in Hell.
  • The merchant will appear one last time when you enter the portal.
  • Will your build be strong enough to stand a chance?

NEW HERO: Daria the Melodist

Daria the Melodist, a wandering bard with a lute as her weapon, carried a legacy of tales in every strum. Born in a village where music was forbidden, she discovered her passion for melody and storytelling, using her enchanted lute to both attack foes and weave enchanting ballads in moments of repose. Braving a world that silenced her tunes, Daria sought to unveil the power of harmony and the untold stories that resonated within every chord.

  • +6 frontal projectiles when walking
  • +2 frontal projectiles and 300% increased companion and projectile damage when stationary
  • Type: Arcane
  • Damage: 3-9
  • HP: 2

NEW PERKS AND SYNERGIES

  • Orbit: Your companions are surrounded by two rotating rocks, dealing 10 companion damage.

  • Mysterious Egg: Hatches after 3 minutes.

  • Wildfire: +20% burn spread, +2 burn damage

  • Overseer: +15% aoe, +10% attack speed

  • Will-O-Wisp (Fire + Arcane): Burn a random enemy every second.

  • Frostweaver (Ice + Arcane): Freeze a random enemy every second.

  • Smashing Inferno (Fire + Physical): Burn deals 50% less damage but scales with projectile damage.

  • Whisper of Death: Is now a synergy of all 5 elements.

N4 Unlocks:

  • Aric: Blades of Judiciary: Activate a second ring of blades.

  • Ember: Flaming Blades: Your blades have a 25% chance to burn enemies.

  • Icicle: Freezing Blades: Your blades have a 40% chance to freeze enemies.

  • Misty: Astral Blades: Your blades have a 20% chance to reflect enemy projectiles.

  • Zikk: Shocking Blades: Your blades have a 50% chance to deal 10 additional lightning damage. (Can deal critical damage.)

  • Kaito: Hexblade Strike: Knocking back a cursed enemy removes 2% of his current life.

  • Gundel: Cursed Flames: Cursed enemies take 50% more damage when they are burning.

  • Effy: Frostburn: Heal 1 hp when a frozen enemy gets killed by Whisper of Death.

  • Daria: Hex Master: Word Of Pain ticks faster.

NEW COMPANIONS

Grimoire: Heals you and adds +1 max hp when you die (Only once) (Unlocked by Daria N2)
Phoenix: Deals 20 fire damage and burns enemies in front of him. (Unlocked by Gundel N2)

  • NEW FEATURE: Banish perks. You can now remove perks from the pool and instantly reroll them. You start with 1 banish and are able to unlock more with achievements.
  • NEW DROP: Scroll (Grants a random perk)
  • NEW DROP: Blue book (XP magnet + 10XP)
  • NEW DROP: Yellow book (Coin magnet + 2 coins)
  • NEW DROP: Green book (Currency for rerolling perks)
  • NEW SUFFIX "Glass Cannon": 20% chance to receive double damage

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Daria Survivor (Normal)
  • Daria Survivor (Nightmare 5)
  • Single Shot Savior: Reach level 40 with one projectile. (Unlocks 1x Banish)
  • Dominator: Slay 25.000 enemies during one run in Dark Abyss. (Unlocks 1x Banish)
  • Untainted Triumph: Defeat the Angel of Death without any projectile damage modifiers. (Nightmare 3+) (Unlocks 1x Banish)
  • Hell 10: Survive Hell for 10 minutes.
  • Whisper of Death: Get Whisper of Death after acquiring all five books.

TWEAKS

  • Fire heroes get a +20% burn spread on default.
  • Increased the base damage of Ember from 8-12 to 14-18.
  • Increased the walk speed of Gundel and Ember from 3.5 to 4.
  • New trait for Gundel: 30% chance to deal triple burn damage.
  • Significantly increased the base attack speed of Gundel.
  • Ember new trait: 10% chance to heal 1 hp when an enemy dies from burning damage.
  • Soul Blaze: Is now a synergy of Fire and Lightning instead of Fire and Arcane.
  • Ignited Wounds: Added + 10% attack speed
  • Influencer: Reduced +50% aoe to +20% aoe and added -5% enemy projectile speed
  • Arsonist: +10% additional burn spread
  • Reduced the time for Pacifist to trigger from 10 to 5 seconds.
  • Increased the base burn duration from 3 to 6.
  • Companion Chesty: Added a 50% chance to loot an extra coin.
  • Companion Cactus now shoots 3 projectiles instead of dealing aoe damage.
  • Companion Goblin Carrier now has a 75% chance to remove a suffix.
  • Companion Cloudy deals damage in a larger area now an attacks faster.
  • Adjusted the HP of enemies spawned by challenge shrines.
  • Blue butterflies no longer give a xp magnet (See Blue book)
  • Frost damage is now being dealt when a freeze ends or is being refreshed.
  • Life leech is being applied to additional projectiles again, but only for the first hit.
  • Psychic: Reduced the enemy projectile speed from -25% to -15%.
  • Astral Blades: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 20%.
  • Distant Mirror: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 30%.
  • Adjusted the rewards from challenges. Challenges no longer give xp and coin magnets (See book drops).
  • Reduced the xp bonus from the Wise prefix from 75% to 50%.
  • Blades of Justice: Base damage reduced from 5 to 2.
  • Storm Strike: Chance to trigger reduced from 10% to 5%.

Changes to PREFIXES:

  • Manic (Always crit bosses): Removed
  • Punctured (+1 pierce): Removed
  • Exhausting: Increased from 5 to 10 max damage
  • Relentless Increased from 3 to 5 min damage
  • Crazed +4 projectiles split into +2 (Crazed) and +2 (Manic)
  • Frenzied: Crit chance increased from 15% to 20%

FIXES

  • Fixed a visual bug with the clones of the Gargoyle challenge.
  • Fixed a bug with increased coin drop rates not being applied correctly.

