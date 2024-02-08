ENDLESS HELL! 12 NEW PERKS! NEW HERO! NEW DROPS! - Update v0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 13401799 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 09:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Features

NEW GAME MODE: Hell (Endless endgame mode)

A portal to Hell will spawn after defeating the Angel of Death in any Nightmare difficulty.

You will get one additional level up for every challenge you completed during the run. (Up to 5 additional levels in Nightmare 5)

Hell is a new map with new enemies, new music and an endless timer. The Hell-o-Meter will fill up with every active enemy. Make sure you kill enemies fast enough before it's full. Otherwise you will die.

There are no drops in Hell.

The merchant will appear one last time when you enter the portal.

Will your build be strong enough to stand a chance?

NEW HERO: Daria the Melodist

Daria the Melodist, a wandering bard with a lute as her weapon, carried a legacy of tales in every strum. Born in a village where music was forbidden, she discovered her passion for melody and storytelling, using her enchanted lute to both attack foes and weave enchanting ballads in moments of repose. Braving a world that silenced her tunes, Daria sought to unveil the power of harmony and the untold stories that resonated within every chord.

+6 frontal projectiles when walking

+2 frontal projectiles and 300% increased companion and projectile damage when stationary

Type: Arcane

Damage: 3-9

HP: 2

NEW PERKS AND SYNERGIES

Orbit: Your companions are surrounded by two rotating rocks, dealing 10 companion damage.

Mysterious Egg: Hatches after 3 minutes.

Wildfire: +20% burn spread, +2 burn damage

Overseer: +15% aoe, +10% attack speed

Will-O-Wisp (Fire + Arcane): Burn a random enemy every second.

Frostweaver (Ice + Arcane): Freeze a random enemy every second.

Smashing Inferno (Fire + Physical): Burn deals 50% less damage but scales with projectile damage.

Whisper of Death: Is now a synergy of all 5 elements.

N4 Unlocks:

Aric: Blades of Judiciary: Activate a second ring of blades.

Ember: Flaming Blades: Your blades have a 25% chance to burn enemies.

Icicle: Freezing Blades: Your blades have a 40% chance to freeze enemies.

Misty: Astral Blades: Your blades have a 20% chance to reflect enemy projectiles.

Zikk: Shocking Blades: Your blades have a 50% chance to deal 10 additional lightning damage. (Can deal critical damage.)

Kaito: Hexblade Strike: Knocking back a cursed enemy removes 2% of his current life.

Gundel: Cursed Flames: Cursed enemies take 50% more damage when they are burning.

Effy: Frostburn: Heal 1 hp when a frozen enemy gets killed by Whisper of Death.

Daria: Hex Master: Word Of Pain ticks faster.

NEW COMPANIONS

Grimoire: Heals you and adds +1 max hp when you die (Only once) (Unlocked by Daria N2)

Phoenix: Deals 20 fire damage and burns enemies in front of him. (Unlocked by Gundel N2)

NEW FEATURE: Banish perks. You can now remove perks from the pool and instantly reroll them. You start with 1 banish and are able to unlock more with achievements.

NEW DROP: Scroll (Grants a random perk)

NEW DROP: Blue book (XP magnet + 10XP)

NEW DROP: Yellow book (Coin magnet + 2 coins)

NEW DROP: Green book (Currency for rerolling perks)

NEW SUFFIX "Glass Cannon": 20% chance to receive double damage

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Daria Survivor (Normal)

Daria Survivor (Nightmare 5)

Single Shot Savior: Reach level 40 with one projectile. (Unlocks 1x Banish)

Dominator: Slay 25.000 enemies during one run in Dark Abyss. (Unlocks 1x Banish)

Untainted Triumph: Defeat the Angel of Death without any projectile damage modifiers. (Nightmare 3+) (Unlocks 1x Banish)

Hell 10: Survive Hell for 10 minutes.

Whisper of Death: Get Whisper of Death after acquiring all five books.

TWEAKS

Fire heroes get a +20% burn spread on default.

Increased the base damage of Ember from 8-12 to 14-18.

Increased the walk speed of Gundel and Ember from 3.5 to 4.

New trait for Gundel: 30% chance to deal triple burn damage.

Significantly increased the base attack speed of Gundel.

Ember new trait: 10% chance to heal 1 hp when an enemy dies from burning damage.

Soul Blaze : Is now a synergy of Fire and Lightning instead of Fire and Arcane.

: Is now a synergy of Fire and Lightning instead of Fire and Arcane. Ignited Wounds : Added + 10% attack speed

: Added + 10% attack speed Influencer: Reduced +50% aoe to +20% aoe and added -5% enemy projectile speed

Reduced +50% aoe to +20% aoe and added -5% enemy projectile speed Arsonist: +10% additional burn spread

+10% additional burn spread Reduced the time for Pacifist to trigger from 10 to 5 seconds.

to trigger from 10 to 5 seconds. Increased the base burn duration from 3 to 6.

Companion Chesty : Added a 50% chance to loot an extra coin.

: Added a 50% chance to loot an extra coin. Companion Cactus now shoots 3 projectiles instead of dealing aoe damage.

now shoots 3 projectiles instead of dealing aoe damage. Companion Goblin Carrier now has a 75% chance to remove a suffix.

now has a 75% chance to remove a suffix. Companion Cloudy deals damage in a larger area now an attacks faster.

deals damage in a larger area now an attacks faster. Adjusted the HP of enemies spawned by challenge shrines.

Blue butterflies no longer give a xp magnet (See Blue book)

Frost damage is now being dealt when a freeze ends or is being refreshed.

Life leech is being applied to additional projectiles again, but only for the first hit.

Psychic: Reduced the enemy projectile speed from -25% to -15%.

Astral Blades: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 20%.

Distant Mirror: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 30%.

Adjusted the rewards from challenges. Challenges no longer give xp and coin magnets (See book drops).

Reduced the xp bonus from the Wise prefix from 75% to 50%.

Blades of Justice: Base damage reduced from 5 to 2.

Storm Strike: Chance to trigger reduced from 10% to 5%.

Changes to PREFIXES:

Manic (Always crit bosses): Removed

Punctured (+1 pierce): Removed

Exhausting: Increased from 5 to 10 max damage

Relentless Increased from 3 to 5 min damage

Crazed +4 projectiles split into +2 (Crazed) and +2 (Manic)

Frenzied: Crit chance increased from 15% to 20%

FIXES