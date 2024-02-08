ENDLESS HELL! 12 NEW PERKS! NEW HERO! NEW DROPS! - Update v0.20

Features
NEW GAME MODE: Hell (Endless endgame mode)
- A portal to Hell will spawn after defeating the Angel of Death in any Nightmare difficulty.
- You will get one additional level up for every challenge you completed during the run. (Up to 5 additional levels in Nightmare 5)
- Hell is a new map with new enemies, new music and an endless timer. The Hell-o-Meter will fill up with every active enemy. Make sure you kill enemies fast enough before it's full. Otherwise you will die.
- There are no drops in Hell.
- The merchant will appear one last time when you enter the portal.
- Will your build be strong enough to stand a chance?
NEW HERO: Daria the Melodist
Daria the Melodist, a wandering bard with a lute as her weapon, carried a legacy of tales in every strum. Born in a village where music was forbidden, she discovered her passion for melody and storytelling, using her enchanted lute to both attack foes and weave enchanting ballads in moments of repose. Braving a world that silenced her tunes, Daria sought to unveil the power of harmony and the untold stories that resonated within every chord.
- +6 frontal projectiles when walking
- +2 frontal projectiles and 300% increased companion and projectile damage when stationary
- Type: Arcane
- Damage: 3-9
- HP: 2
NEW PERKS AND SYNERGIES
-
Orbit: Your companions are surrounded by two rotating rocks, dealing 10 companion damage.
-
Mysterious Egg: Hatches after 3 minutes.
-
Wildfire: +20% burn spread, +2 burn damage
-
Overseer: +15% aoe, +10% attack speed
-
Will-O-Wisp (Fire + Arcane): Burn a random enemy every second.
-
Frostweaver (Ice + Arcane): Freeze a random enemy every second.
-
Smashing Inferno (Fire + Physical): Burn deals 50% less damage but scales with projectile damage.
-
Whisper of Death: Is now a synergy of all 5 elements.
N4 Unlocks:
-
Aric: Blades of Judiciary: Activate a second ring of blades.
-
Ember: Flaming Blades: Your blades have a 25% chance to burn enemies.
-
Icicle: Freezing Blades: Your blades have a 40% chance to freeze enemies.
-
Misty: Astral Blades: Your blades have a 20% chance to reflect enemy projectiles.
-
Zikk: Shocking Blades: Your blades have a 50% chance to deal 10 additional lightning damage. (Can deal critical damage.)
-
Kaito: Hexblade Strike: Knocking back a cursed enemy removes 2% of his current life.
-
Gundel: Cursed Flames: Cursed enemies take 50% more damage when they are burning.
-
Effy: Frostburn: Heal 1 hp when a frozen enemy gets killed by Whisper of Death.
-
Daria: Hex Master: Word Of Pain ticks faster.
NEW COMPANIONS
Grimoire: Heals you and adds +1 max hp when you die (Only once) (Unlocked by Daria N2)
Phoenix: Deals 20 fire damage and burns enemies in front of him. (Unlocked by Gundel N2)
- NEW FEATURE: Banish perks. You can now remove perks from the pool and instantly reroll them. You start with 1 banish and are able to unlock more with achievements.
- NEW DROP: Scroll (Grants a random perk)
- NEW DROP: Blue book (XP magnet + 10XP)
- NEW DROP: Yellow book (Coin magnet + 2 coins)
- NEW DROP: Green book (Currency for rerolling perks)
- NEW SUFFIX "Glass Cannon": 20% chance to receive double damage
NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
- Daria Survivor (Normal)
- Daria Survivor (Nightmare 5)
- Single Shot Savior: Reach level 40 with one projectile. (Unlocks 1x Banish)
- Dominator: Slay 25.000 enemies during one run in Dark Abyss. (Unlocks 1x Banish)
- Untainted Triumph: Defeat the Angel of Death without any projectile damage modifiers. (Nightmare 3+) (Unlocks 1x Banish)
- Hell 10: Survive Hell for 10 minutes.
- Whisper of Death: Get Whisper of Death after acquiring all five books.
TWEAKS
- Fire heroes get a +20% burn spread on default.
- Increased the base damage of Ember from 8-12 to 14-18.
- Increased the walk speed of Gundel and Ember from 3.5 to 4.
- New trait for Gundel: 30% chance to deal triple burn damage.
- Significantly increased the base attack speed of Gundel.
- Ember new trait: 10% chance to heal 1 hp when an enemy dies from burning damage.
- Soul Blaze: Is now a synergy of Fire and Lightning instead of Fire and Arcane.
- Ignited Wounds: Added + 10% attack speed
- Influencer: Reduced +50% aoe to +20% aoe and added -5% enemy projectile speed
- Arsonist: +10% additional burn spread
- Reduced the time for Pacifist to trigger from 10 to 5 seconds.
- Increased the base burn duration from 3 to 6.
- Companion Chesty: Added a 50% chance to loot an extra coin.
- Companion Cactus now shoots 3 projectiles instead of dealing aoe damage.
- Companion Goblin Carrier now has a 75% chance to remove a suffix.
- Companion Cloudy deals damage in a larger area now an attacks faster.
- Adjusted the HP of enemies spawned by challenge shrines.
- Blue butterflies no longer give a xp magnet (See Blue book)
- Frost damage is now being dealt when a freeze ends or is being refreshed.
- Life leech is being applied to additional projectiles again, but only for the first hit.
- Psychic: Reduced the enemy projectile speed from -25% to -15%.
- Astral Blades: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 20%.
- Distant Mirror: Reduced the chance to reflect enemy projectiles from 50% to 30%.
- Adjusted the rewards from challenges. Challenges no longer give xp and coin magnets (See book drops).
- Reduced the xp bonus from the Wise prefix from 75% to 50%.
- Blades of Justice: Base damage reduced from 5 to 2.
- Storm Strike: Chance to trigger reduced from 10% to 5%.
Changes to PREFIXES:
- Manic (Always crit bosses): Removed
- Punctured (+1 pierce): Removed
- Exhausting: Increased from 5 to 10 max damage
- Relentless Increased from 3 to 5 min damage
- Crazed +4 projectiles split into +2 (Crazed) and +2 (Manic)
- Frenzied: Crit chance increased from 15% to 20%
FIXES
- Fixed a visual bug with the clones of the Gargoyle challenge.
- Fixed a bug with increased coin drop rates not being applied correctly.
