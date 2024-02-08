Technical Update 0.10.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13401677 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Deadsiders!

On February 8th, at 12:00PM GMT / 4:00AM PST, we will begin the release of version 0.10.3!

This is a small technical update that includes a few changes to the game server. These changes are relatively minor, and will not affect server performance.

⚠️Warning:

During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required.

Bad Pixel

