Technical Update 0.10.3

Hello Deadsiders!
On February 8th, at 12:00PM GMT / 4:00AM PST, we will begin the release of version 0.10.3!
This is a small technical update that includes a few changes to the game server. These changes are relatively minor, and will not affect server performance.
⚠️Warning:
During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required.
Bad Pixel
