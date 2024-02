Share · View all patches · Build 13401623 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 09:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Fixed missing death animation for new spirit clown.

Added new ghost type creature Shade.

This creature has no evidence to find.

They can keep turn off any light source around them except Torch and Witch Candle and Spotlights.

Tiyanak textures and mesh reworked.